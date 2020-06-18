Coronavirus lockdown | 280 people stranded in Bangladesh set to return

The Ministry of External Affairs has amended its list provided to the Tripura government for stranded Indians slated to return from Bangladesh. The Ministry has fixed Thursday and Friday to facilitate the arrival of 280 people through Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP).
It was earlier decided that 230 people would return from Bangladesh on Thursday.
The Tripura government has now received an updated list of passengers stranded in Bangladesh owing to restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19. State officials said passengers will be arriving tomorrow and day after.
Earlier, 129 people had returned from Bangladesh on May 28 through Agartala ICP. Eight of them tested positive for cOVID-19.
Six BSF men, two immigration officials and a doctor involved in the dealing process of the incoming passengers were also found infected.
BSF, immigration and health staffs have now been directed to adopt strict measures this time. People coming from abroad will be taken to institutional quarantine centres and marked for home quarantine only if their sample tests are negative.
Meanwhile, officials said that 34,635 people stranded in different places in India have so far come to the State. They said 33,199 people have left the State to their respective destinations through different modes of transportation.
