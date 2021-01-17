Coronavirus live updates | Travel agents’ body seeks guidelines for travellers who have taken COVID-19 jab

After a review of the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Health Ministry on Saturday evening said 1,65,714 people were vaccinated as per the provisional reports.

It said 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the immunisation session sites. “No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far,’’ it said.

Mumbai

Travel agents’ body seeks guidelines for travellers who have taken Covid-19 jab

Travel agents' body TAAI on Saturday urged the government to come out with guidelines for travellers, both domestic and international, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and asked to do away with quarantine requirement for such travellers.

Many countries have started the process of vaccination and travellers who have already been vaccinated are desirous of travel to India, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) said in a release.

However, currently, there is no clarity in terms of how their entry into India shall be permitted, it added.

Stating that a central-government mandated "uniform policy" is needed for this purpose, TAAI urged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel "to set up urgent protocols for travellers who are getting vaccinated against COVID-19".

Andhra Pradesh

A.P. reports zero deaths for second time this month

For the second time this month, there have been no fatalities related to COVID-19 in the State. In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, 114 new infections were reported and no new deaths occurred in the State.

On January 1, no deaths were reported, and, on an average, two deaths per day were being reported since then.

While the toll remained at 7,139, the number of infections reported so far increased to 8,85,824 with a recovery rate of 98.97% with 326 more patients recovering in the last one day.