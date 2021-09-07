Coronavirus live | In world first, Cuba starts COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers

07 September 2021 07:52 IST

Himachal Pradesh, the first Indian state to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all adults, will achieve 100% second dose vaccination by November, CM Jai Ram Thakur has said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is administering 1.25 crore Covid vaccines daily which is higher than the population of several countries.

Addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh virtually on achieving the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people, Mr. Modi said as many as 70 crore vaccines have been administered so far in the country.

As of Monday evening, the country has administered 68,75,41,762 vaccine doses, according to the data available on Union Health Ministry's website.

Amidst a third wave scare, many States and Union Territories have reopened educational institutions across the country. A study, however, has revealed that India is unlikely to witness a surge in cases in September.

Here are the latest developments:

HIMACHAL PRADESH

100% second dose vaccination by November: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh, the first state to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people, will achieve 100% second dose vaccination by November, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

The second dose has already been administered to 17.92 lakh people, Mr. Thakur said on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the people of the state virtually on achieving the first dose target.

Himachal Pradesh has administered the first jab to 88,000 more people than the target of 54.30 lakh, Mr. Thakur told the media.

-PTI

KARNATAKA

Karnataka sets November deadline for vaccinations

The State government has set an ambitious target of vaccinating the entire adult population by the end of November. Karnataka has already announced that it would vaccinate at least 5 lakh people every day and 10 lakh on every Wednesday under a special weekly drive.

The November deadline was announced by Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar at a press conference on Monday after holding video conference with DCs and ZP CEOs of 23 districts which are lagging behind in vaccination coverage.

Cuba starts COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers

Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19, using home-grown jabs not recognized by the World Health Organization.

The communist island of 11.2 million people aims to inoculate all its children before reopening schools that have been closed for the most part since March 2020.

Having completed clinical trials on minors with its Abdala and Soberana vaccines, Cuba kicked off its inoculation campaign for children on Friday, starting with those 12 and older.

On Monday, it started distributing jabs in the 2-11 age group in the central province of Cienfuegos.

DELHI

Delhi's Covid vaccine stock to last for eight days

The stock of Coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday.

As of Monday morning, 1,61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12,46,420 doses of Covishield are left in stock.

The bulletin noted that 5,43,550 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Sunday.

-PTI

CHILE

Chile authorises Sinovac vaccine for kids of 6 and older

Chilean health authorities approved on Monday the use of the Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus for 6-year-old children and older, the first Latin America's country to take that step.

Catholic University of Chile is currently conducting a study with 4,000 children aged 3 and 17 to study the Sinovac effects on them.

However, Heriberto García, director of Chile's Public Health Institute, said the experts at the Institute based their decision on a review of information given by the Sinovac laboratory and information published in medical journals.

-AP