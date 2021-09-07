Coronavirus live | In world first, Cuba starts COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is administering 1.25 crore Covid vaccines daily which is higher than the population of several countries.

Addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh virtually on achieving the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people, Modi said as many as 70 crore vaccines have been administered so far in the country.

As of Monday evening, the country has administered 68,75,41,762 vaccine doses, according to the data available on Union Health Ministry's website.

Here are the latest developments:

Cuba starts COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers

Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19, using home-grown jabs not recognized by the World Health Organization.

The communist island of 11.2 million people aims to inoculate all its children before reopening schools that have been closed for the most part since March 2020.

Having completed clinical trials on minors with its Abdala and Soberana vaccines, Cuba kicked off its inoculation campaign for children on Friday, starting with those 12 and older.

On Monday, it started distributing jabs in the 2-11 age group in the central province of Cienfuegos.

DELHI

Delhi's Covid vaccine stock to last for eight days

The stock of Coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday.

As of Monday morning, 1,61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12,46,420 doses of Covishield are left in stock.

The bulletin noted that 5,43,550 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Sunday.

-PTI

CHILE

Chile authorises Sinovac vaccine for kids of 6 and older

Chilean health authorities approved on Monday the use of the Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus for 6-year-old children and older, the first Latin America's country to take that step.

Catholic University of Chile is currently conducting a study with 4,000 children aged 3 and 17 to study the Sinovac effects on them.

However, Heriberto García, director of Chile's Public Health Institute, said the experts at the Institute based their decision on a review of information given by the Sinovac laboratory and information published in medical journals.

-AP