Coronavirus live updates: Economy grows 20.1% in Q1, lags pre-COVID level

01 September 2021 11:20 IST

India on August 31 administered more than 1.09 crore COVID-vaccine doses, which the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted “is a new vaccination milestone.”

In total over 65 crore doses have been administered so far in the country. India had achieved the one-crore doses milestone for the first time on August 27.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Economy grows 20.1% in Q1, lags pre-COVID level

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 20.1% in the first quarter of 2021-22, compared to the 24.4% contraction recorded in the same quarter a year ago, but economic activity remained well-below pre-pandemic levels thanks to the second wave of COVID-19.

Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy during the April to June period rose 18.8%, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO), from a 22.2% dip in the first quarter of 2020-21.

The government said the NSO numbers ‘reaffirm’ its prediction of an ‘imminent V-shaped recovery’ made this time last year. However, economists as well as the NSO cautioned about reading too much into the record quarterly growth print.