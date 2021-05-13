Coronavirus live updates | DCGI approves phase 2/3 clinical trials of Covaxin on 2 to 18 years olds

13 May 2021 09:50 IST

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26%, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed

India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26%, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09%, the data stated.

Advertising

Advertising

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well:

COVID-19 medicine

Centre allocates 40,000 imported vials of Tocilizumab to States

The Centre has allocated to the States and Union Territories 40,000 out of the 45,000 vials of imported Tocilizumab (80 mg. strength), a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, that arrived in the country recently.

It has set aside 5,000 vials for Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for distribution to central health institutions under the Ministry’s control, as well as for the Department of Pharmaceuticals towards supply to health institutions under other ministries.

- Telangana Bureau

New Delhi

DCGI approves phase 2/3 clinical trials of Covaxin for 2 to 18 years olds

The National Regulator of the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has accepted the recommendation of Subject Expert Committee (SEC) and accorded permission to conduct the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covaxin (COVID vaccine) in the age group 2 to 18 years, to its manufacturer Bharat Biotech Ltd on May 12.



A release issued by the Health Ministry on Thursday said that Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Hyderabad (BBIL) had proposed to carry out a Phase- 2/3 clinical trial of Covaxin in the age group of 2 to 18 years. The trial will be conducted in 525 healthy volunteers.

- Bindu Shajan Perappadan

New Delhi

Delhi court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator case

A Delhi Court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators, required by COVID-19 patients, from his upscale restaurants including 'Khan Chacha' in the national capital.

“Application is dismissed,” Additional Session Judge Sandeep Garg pronounced the order.

- PTI

Tamil Nadu

First tanker with 4.80 tonne oxygen dispatched from Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant; TVMCH the first beneficiary

The first tanker with 4.80 tonnes of medical-grade oxygen from Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant was dispatched at 7.10 a.m. on Thursday.

“The medical-grade oxygen with 98.60% purity from Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant is sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” said K. Senthil Raj, District Collector and chairperson of the State Government-appointed Monitoring Committee for overseeing the oxygen production from this plant.

- Tamil Nadu Bureau

Indonesia

Virus stifles Muslims' Eid al-Fitr celebrations for second year

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramzan.

Worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers in the streets of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

- AP

Washington

American India Foundation raises $25 million for COVID-19 assistance to India

An Indian-American non-profit body has raised $25 million for COVID-19 assistance to India as the country battles a severe outbreak of the viral disease, its functionaries said.

"So far, we have ordered and have commitments for 5,500 oxygen concentrators, 2,300 hospital beds, 25 oxygen plants, and 30,000 non-electric ventilators," Nishant Pandey, CEO of the American India Foundation (AIF), told PTI on Wednesday.

- PTI

COVID-19 vaccine update

U.S.-approved vaccines effective against B1617 variant of COVID-19: Official

vaccines approved by the United States like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have effectiveness against the B1617 variant of the virus that is predominant in India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic, a top American health official said.

The observation is based on the latest data about the variant and the three major vaccines approved by the United States, said Dr Francis Collins, Director of National Institute of Science.

- PTI

Las Vegas

Officials add Vegas to areas with COVID-19 variant first identified in India

The Las Vegas area has been added to places in Nevada where authorities have detected cases of a potentially worrisome strain of the coronavirus first detected in India.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Tuesday that a woman in her 20s who had not travelled recently and was not vaccinated against COVID-19 tested positive for the variant subtype. She didn't require hospitalisation.

- PTI

COVID-19 testing update

According to ICMR, 30,94,48,585 samples have been tested for coronavirus till 12th May, of which, 18,64,594 samples were tested yesterday.

Delhi

500-bed ICU centre attached to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital starts operations

A 500-bed ICU centre attached to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital here started operations on Wednesday.

Dr Ashok Kumar Saxena, the nodal officer of the centre, said the hospital has deployed enough manpower, including senior doctors, 120 junior residents and 300 nurses, to look after patients at the facility.

- PTI

Assam

Sarma for stepping up health infra in Assam, intensify testing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed the health department to step up health infrastructure and conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests daily to detect positive cases early.

At a meeting here to review the coronavirus situation in the state, Mr. Sarma asked the department officials to ensure adequate stock of Remdesivir injections, and procure 50 lakh Rapid Antigen Test kits.

- PTI

New Delhi

Indian Navy to contribute with its "full might" in these difficult times: Navy Chief on COVID-19

India is perhaps facing the biggest humanitarian challenge since the Independence because of coronavirus pandemic and the Indian Navy will collectively rise to confront the adversity facing the nation, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Wednesday.

In a message to Navy personnel, Admiral Singh said the Navy will step up its outreach in extending medical assistance as the pandemic is spreading to rural India and people residing in those areas are in need of help.

- PTI

Telangana

‘Black fungus’ scare looms among patients on oxygen support for long

The mention of ‘mucormycosis’, or ‘black fungus’ as it is commonly known, is creating a scare among the people, especially among those who have battled COVID-19 with oxygen support for long. It is akin to the fungus that develops on bread due to moisture if stored for long.

The detection of a few cases of black fungus in a couple of States in the North, and now in Hyderabad, is causing fear among the people.

Read more

- B. Madu Gopal