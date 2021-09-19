Coronavirus updates | 80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country

A youngster reacts as she is about to be administered COVID vaccine in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, September 18.

19 September 2021 07:44 IST

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 80 crore, with over 77.25 lakh vaccine doses being administered on September 18

India saw a single-day rise of 35,662 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases increased to 3,40,639, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on September 18.

The active cases in India now comprise 1.02% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.65%, the Health Ministry said. Also, 14,48,833 tests were conducted on September 17, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far to 55,07,80,273, it added. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.46%. It has been less than 3% for the last 19 days, according to the data.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.46%. It has been less than three per cent for the last 19 days, according to the data. The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.02%. It has been below 3% for the last 85 days, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 3,26,32,222, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33%, it said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the developments:

National

80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

The ministry, in a statement, said the last 10 crore doses were administered in just 11 days.

"In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 80 crore landmark milestone (80,33,75,147) today. More than 77.25 lakh (77,25,076) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 p.m. today," it said. -PTI

Goa

Goa casinos to start from Monday as COVID positivity rate declines

The Goa government on September 18 said casinos will resume operations from September 20 on the condition that they adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, said an official.

The decision was taken during a Task Force Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The positivity rate is below 2% and it was decided that the state should start economic activities, especially those related with tourism, the CM said. - PTI