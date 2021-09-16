Coronavirus live updates | India reports 30,570 new cases in last 24 hours

A health worker administering COVID vaccine to a man in Hyderabad. File

16 September 2021 09:32 IST

U.S. in the meanwhile is is considering requiring vaccinations against COVID-19 and contact tracing of international visitors.

India reported 30,570 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India's overall infection tally has risen to 3,33,47,325, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, as of 08:00 am on Thursday. 431 people have died in the last 24-hours in the country.

The country has also administered 76,57,17,13 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Here are the latest developments:

U.S.

U.S. govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters

U.S. government advisers will debate on Friday if there's enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

It's the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence that it will ask outside experts to consider at Friday's meeting.

But the agency struck a neutral tone in reviewing the data and discussing the rationale for boosters. That careful approach is notable given that White House officials have been previewing a booster campaign that they hoped to begin next week.

- PTI

World

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

New data from Moderna Inc's large COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the protection it offers wanes over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This is only one estimate, but we do believe this means as you look toward the fall and winter, at minimum we expect the estimated impact of waning immunity would be 600,000 additional cases of COVID-19," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said on a conference call with investors.

- Reuters

Maharashtra

278 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

With the addition of 278 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,55,368, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,359, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04%, he added.

- PTI

India

Over 76.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs, says Centre

More than 76.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Further, more than 1.65 crore doses are in the pipeline.

Over 5.33 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

- PTI

Maharashtra

Nanded district plans to administer 75,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 17

The Nanded administration has set a target of administering 75,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to the eligible population in the Maharashtra district on Friday, officials said.

This drive has been planned as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', an ongoing initiative of the central government to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, and the 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din', celebrated to mark the region's liberation from the Nizams of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948, Nanded Collector Vipin Itankar said in a release on Wednesday.

- PTI

Andaman

Active COVID-19 cases in Andamans dip to 13 as no fresh infection detected

The total number of active cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands dipped to 13 on Thursday as no fresh infection was detected, while two more persons recovered from the disease, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory's caseload stood unchanged at 7,592, of which 7,450 were recoveries and 129 fatalities.

The administration has tested over 5.19 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.46%.

- PTI

U.S.

U.S. working on new COVID-19 rules for international visitors

The Biden administration is considering requiring vaccinations against COVID-19 and contact tracing of international visitors after the US revamps current broad restrictions that bar many foreigners from travelling to the US, a top White House adviser has said.

Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Wednesday that because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, current travel restrictions will remain in place until the administration rolls out a “new system” for regulating international travel.

The system will include a prominent role for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- PTI

World

World leaders face new rule at U.N. meeting: vaccination

World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly's big meeting next week, the assembly leader and New York City officials have said, prompting swift objections from at least one nation.

With the diplomatic world's premier event being held in person for the first time during the pandemic, city International Affairs commissioner Penny Abeywardena told the assembly in a letter last week that officials consider the hall a “convention center” and therefore subject to the city's vaccination requirement.

- AP

Indonesia

Indonesia in talks with WHO to become global vaccine hub, says country’s Health Minister

Indonesia is in talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as six drug companies to become a global hub for manufacturing vaccines, its health minister told Reuters.

Detailing the ambitious strategy for the first time, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that Indonesia would kickstart the initiative by prioritising purchases of COVID-19 vaccines from companies that shared technology and set up facilities in Indonesia.

"We are working with the WHO to be one of the global manufacturing hubs for mRNA," he said, adding he had directly lobbied WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on a trip earlier this month to Europe."The WHO has pointed to South Africa as the first location, and I said that logically Indonesia should be the second."

- Reuters