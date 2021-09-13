Coronavirus updates | India reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths

India reported 27,254 new coronavirus infections and 219 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Total cases have now climbed to 33.26 million while deaths have risen to 442,874.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

International

COVID-19 infections spread through gorillas at Atlanta zoo

Atlanta's zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity.

Zoo Atlanta on September 10 said that employees noticed the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite. A veterinary lab at the University of Georgia returned positive tests for the respiratory illness. Zoo Atlanta says it’s waiting on confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa. - AP

China pledges 3 million COVID vaccine shots to Vietnam

China plans to donate 3 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said as he wrapped up a visit to Hanoi on September 11.

Mr. Yi's pledge comes amid a virus lockdown in Vietnam to contain a COVID-19 surge. About 23 million Vietnamese students started a new school year earlier this week, most of them in virtual classrooms.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that the two countries should use dialogue to work out any differences, state broadcaster VTV reported. - AP

New Zealand

New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise ahead of Auckland lockdown decision

New Zealand reported an increase in new coronavirus cases on September 13, all in its largest city Auckland which is struggling to control the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Health authorities recorded 33 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on September 13, higher than 23 and 20 cases reported over the weekend. The new cases take the number of confirmed cases in the new outbreak to 955, most of which have been in Auckland. - Reuters