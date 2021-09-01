Coronavirus updates | September 1, 2021

01 September 2021 11:20 IST

Schools, which remained shut for months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened for classes 9 to 12 across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Delhi.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on August 27 announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Meanwhile, India on August 31 administered more than 1.09 crore COVID-vaccine doses, which the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted “is a new vaccination milestone.”

In total over 65 crore doses have been administered so far in the country. India had achieved the one-crore doses milestone for the first time on August 27.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh govt. permits schools to reopen for Classes 6 and up with 50% attendance

In light of the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday issued an order permitting private and government schools to reopen for Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 with 50% attendance from Thursday.

As per the order, schools in rural areas will have to get recommendations from gram panchayats and parents' committees, while recommendations will be mandatory from ward corporators and parents' committees for institutions situated in urban areas.

National

No. of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India within expected numbers: INSACOG

The reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections in India are well within the expected numbers taking into account the total infections and other factors, genome sequencing government consortium INSACOG has said in its recent bulletin while stressing that inoculation protects from severe illness.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said Delta continues to be the dominant lineage in India and globally. When a person gets an infection even after being vaccinated against it, it is called a breakthrough case. — PTI

National

Schools reopen in T.N., Telangana and Delhi

Schools across Tamil Nadu and Delhi reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday. Senior students were last on campus in April this year before schools were shut again in Tamil Nadu on account of the second wave of COVID-19.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on August 27 had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Vaccines

France starts COVID-19 booster shot campaign for the elderly

France on Wednesday started administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions to shore up their vaccine protection, as the highly contagious delta variant is spreading in the country.

People can get the shot on condition that a minimum six-month period has passed since they got fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Those who received the single-dose Johnson &Johnson jab can get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna at least four weeks after they first got vaccinated.

In nursing homes, a nationwide booster campaign is to start on September 12.

Covid-19 Quarantine

Institutional quarantine: Authorities struggle with daily wagers and truckers

The State government’s directives making institutional quarantine mandatory for people coming from Kerala to Karnataka is fraught with difficulties in implementation in the border districts especially with regard to daily wagers and truckers.

While educational institutions or industries are vested with the responsibility of quarantining their students and staff respectively, there is a lack of clarity on dealing with daily wagers, who seek employment in agricultural fields or truck drivers who ferry perishable commodities and commute in both the directions on a daily basis.

Kerala

State preparing to deal with possible third wave

With the emergence of a new “C.1.2 lineage” of SARS-CoV-2, first detected in some provinces in South Africa in May and now in all South African provinces, Kerala will make special arrangements at its four international airports for disease surveillance.

Mr. Vijayan directed all local bodies to speed up the vaccination process so that all persons above 60 years are vaccinated as early as possible.

Kerala

100% first dose vaccination for target population in Ernakulam by September 10: Health dept.

The Health Department plans to ensure 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination of the target population above 18 years by September 10.

However, Health Minister Veena George said that achieving the target would depend on the availability of vaccines. The Centre has agreed to provide 1.1 crore vaccines by September 30, she said here on Tuesday. In Ernakulam, around 86% of the target population has received the first dose. Eight local bodies in the district have achieved 100% first dose vaccination of those aged above 19 years, she said.

Odisha

Odisha does away with weekend shutdown, eases COVID-19 restrictions

The Odisha government on Tuesday revoked weekend shutdown, which was in force in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, following improvement in the pandemic situation.

The government, however, decided to continue with restrictions on religious, cultural social and political gatherings to avoid crowding. Exhibition and trade fairs will not be allowed during September.

Delhi

Delhi Schools reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines

Wearing masks and carrying umbrellas as heavy rains lashed Delhi, students of classes 9-12 returned to schools after they reopened on September 1 following a long hiatus due to COVID-19.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on August 27 had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Some institutions, however, have chosen to adopt a wait-and-watch approach and have decided to call children for physical classroom studies only after a few weeks.

Covid-19 Treatment

Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows

Brazilian researchers have found that a molecule in the venom of a type of snake inhibited coronavirus reproduction in monkey cells, a possible first step toward a drug to combat the virus causing COVID-19.

A study published in the scientific journal Molecules this month found that the molecule produced by the jararacussu pitviper inhibited the virus's ability to multiply in monkey cells by 75%.

Tourism

Prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions dampen prospects of tourism

The impact of the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic is continuing to make its presence felt on the tourism sector in some prime destinations as they continue to be under restrictions.

On August 30, Karnataka government withdrew weekend curfew in Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts, but decided to continue with restrictions in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Hassan districts.

The tourism sector is questioning the move, asking why crowd control is being exercised specifically in some districts and not in others.

Telangana

Schools reopen in Telangana after HC permit

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday permitted reopening of schools from September 1 while staying the physical reopening (starting of offline classes) of government residential schools.

The High Court also directed that no child studying in any class shall be compelled by any school management to physically attend offline classes, if his or her parent is not inclined to send the child to school.

The State government, on August 23, had decided to reopen all private and government educational institutions from September 1 by following necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Tamil Nadu

Schools reopen for classes 9-12 across State today

Students of classes 9 to 12 came back to school campuses on Wednesday, with the Tamil Nadu government having announced that schools can reopen for senior classes.

Schools had remained shut for months, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and only online classes were being held.

A slew of safety norms has been put in place, as campuses strictly enforced the wearing of masks, temperature checks and ensuring physical distancing norms.

Karnataka

Karnataka detects tuberculosis in 155 persons who recovered from COVID-19

Following the detection of tuberculosis (TB) in 155 individuals who recovered from COVID-19 and their contacts in Karnataka, the Health Department is contemplating to issue an advisory for patients who recovered from COVID-19 to compulsorily get screened for TB if they have any symptoms.

The 155 cases, including 51 household contacts of recovered patients, were found to be positive for tuberculosis (TB) during the active case finding (ACF) campaign conducted from August 16 to 29.

Economy

Economy grows 20.1% in Q1, lags pre-COVID level

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 20.1% in the first quarter of 2021-22, compared to the 24.4% contraction recorded in the same quarter a year ago, but economic activity remained well-below pre-pandemic levels thanks to the second wave of COVID-19.

Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy during the April to June period rose 18.8%, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO), from a 22.2% dip in the first quarter of 2020-21.

The government said the NSO numbers ‘reaffirm’ its prediction of an ‘imminent V-shaped recovery’ made this time last year. However, economists as well as the NSO cautioned about reading too much into the record quarterly growth print.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and Agencies)