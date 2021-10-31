Coronavirus live | Australia set for international border reopening for vaccinated public

Addressing the first session of the G20 summit in Rome — “Global economy and global health”, — Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need for a collaborative approach to fight the COVID-19 pandemic covering scientific communities and governments.

The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses on October 30 took part in the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom will donate 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries as part of efforts to share vaccines with countries that sorely lack them.

UK

Vulnerable groups to get booster jabs faster in U.K.

COVID-19 booster shots can now be administered sooner than six months after the second dose to certain vulnerable groups for operational reasons, the U.K. government has announced.

Under the new guidelines, care home residents who have been given their second vaccine dose at different times will be able to be jabbed in the same session, as long as it has been at least five months since their last dose. It is also expected to help other vulnerable groups, so that they can have their flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

Australia

Australia set for international border reopening for vaccinated public

Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia will resume from Monday, Australia's tourism minister said on Sunday, as the country readies itself for a partial reopening of its international borders for the first time since March 2020. Vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and the capital Canberra will be free to fly internationally from Monday without the need of an exemption or to quarantine upon return. -Reuters

USA

CDC clarifies unvaccinated young foreign travelers do not need to quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday that unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 traveling to the United States by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival. -Reuters

South Africa

South Africa to use local government elections to boost COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The South Africa government plans to use the November 1 local body elections to boost the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country by setting up 1,000 vaccination sites next to voting stations to inoculate citizens against the virus, officials said. -PTI