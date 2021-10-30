Coronavirus live | SC says it won’t interfere with Karnataka order on RT-PCR

30 October 2021 07:54 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 105 crore on Friday, according to the Union health Ministry

Not sharing lunch and books, staggered entry and exit at different points, mandatory face masks and restricted entrance for visitors are among the guidelines announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for reopening schools and colleges for all classes from November 1. Meanwhile the Delhi government has informed the Delhi HC that ban on hookah in pubs and restaurants will continue.

The Calcutta HC on the other hand has banned crackers during Deepawali and other festivals.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories plans to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to conduct trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik in children as well as a booster shot for vaccinated adults.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

SC says it won’t interfere with Karnataka order on RT-PCR

The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear that insistence by a State Government on negative RT-PCR results, for public health reasons, from people travelling in from another State cannot be construed as a “restriction of movement of citizens”.

The Constitution upholds a citizen’s fundamental right to move freely across the length and breadth of India.

USA

10 States sue Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine rule

Ten States filed a lawsuit Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.

Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri. -AP

USA

U.S. FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids

The U.S. health regulator on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

Pfizer said that it would begin shipping pediatric vials of vaccine to pharmacies on Saturday. The decision by the regulator is expected to make the shot available to 28 million American children, many of whom are back in school for in-person learning. -Reuters

USA

U.S. intelligence releases report on COVID-19 origins

The Office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a declassified intelligence community assessment on COVID-19 origins on Friday, with the report judging that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon. -Reuters

Mizoram

Mizoram allows reopening of schools in Aizawl civic body area for Class 10, 12

The Mizoram government on Friday eased COVID-19 curbs with reopening of schools and hostels in Aizawal Municipal Corporation area for students of Classes 10 and 12, an official said.

New guidelines will come into force from October 31, he said.

Among the relaxations, schools and hostels will be allowed to reopen in the AMC area for Classes 10 and 12 students, who will appear for board examinations next year, the official said. -PTI

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Unlock: 500 people allowed in weddings, gatherings

The Jharkhand Disaster Management Authority on Friday raised the number of people allowed to attend weddings and other social gatherings from 50 to 500 while allowing shops to open on Sundays.

The decisions were taken by the Jharkhand Disaster Management Authority, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. -PTI