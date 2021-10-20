Coronavirus live | Vaccination drive from October 20 in Mysuru

20 October 2021 07:38 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99 core on October 19, the Union Health Ministry said

India will soon create history by achieving the target of vaccinating over 100 crore people against COVID-19, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said on October 19. Addressing a press conference, Ms. Pawar said vaccination is going on on a war footing in the country. She attributed the fast pace of inoculation to teamwork.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 19 said he had an interaction with WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on various issues related to health and the latter lauded the "mammoth efforts" undertaken by the Indian government for vaccination against COVID-19.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Bulgaria

Bulgaria makes virus pass mandatory for indoor venues

Bulgaria is introducing a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” as a mandatory requirement for access to restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, gyms, clubs and shopping malls as the country faces a surge in coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov explained October 19 that the new digital or paper health pass certifies that its holder has been vaccinated, has recently recovered from COVID-19 or has tested negative. -AP

Karnataka

Vaccination at 65 centres in Mysuru from October 20 to 22

All the 65 wards of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will have a special drive of vaccination from October 20 to 22 to inoculate mainly those who are either delaying their second dose even after completing 84 days from their first dose or awaiting availability of vaccine.

The MCC has joined hands with the Department of Health and Family Welfare to organise the mega drive to maximise the vaccination coverage.

South Africa

South African regulator rejects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, or SAHPRA, said in a statement October 19 that the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology. -AP

USA

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group- U.S. CDC study

The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on October 19.

The study was conducted between June and September, when the extremely contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant. -Reuters

International

WHO-led programme aims to buy antiviral COVID-19 pills for $10- document

A World Health Organization-led programme to ensure poorer countries get fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments aims to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course, a draft document seen by Reuters says.

Merck & Co's experimental pill molnupiravir is likely to be one of the drugs, and other drugs to treat mild patients are being developed. -Reuters