Coronavirus live | India's cumulative vaccine doses stand at 97.62 crore

17 October 2021 07:35 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 97.62 crore with more than 38 lakh jabs given on October 16, the Health Ministry said

In run-up to India's efforts to administer 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri on October 16 jointly launched an audio-visual song on the country’s inoculation programme. The song is produced and sung by Kailash Kher.

Here are the latest updates:

Italy

Protests greet debut of Italy's workplace COVID-19 pass rule

Protests erupted in Italy as one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures in Europe went into effect on October 15, requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment.

Police were out in force, schools planned to end classes early and embassies issued warnings of possible violence amid concerns that the anti-vaccination demonstrations could turn violent, as they did in Rome last weekend. -AP

Gujarat

Jungle safari in Gir forest opens to public after four months

Jungle safari to the Gir forest in Gujarat, the only abode of Asiatic lions, was on October 16 reopened for tourists after remaining closed for nearly four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Sasan Gir, Mohan Ram flagged off an open jungle safari jeep at Sasan Gir. -PTI