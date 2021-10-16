Coronavirus live | South Africa to vaccinate 12 to 17-year-olds

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 15 met the Director General of WTO Ngozi Okonjo Iweala in the U.S. amidst India’s proposal for a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines and medicines worldwide.

The U.S. will allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country from November 8, the White House announced on October 15. With the announcement of the implementation of the new date, the U.S. will essentially lift travel restrictions from countries like India, United Kingdom and China.

South Africa

South Africa to vaccinate 12 to 17-year-olds

South Africa will start vaccinating children and teenagers from October 20 as its steps up its drive to reach heard immunity against Covid by giving half of its six million young people the jab by December. “We have reached the stage where we are ready to open up vaccination for children between the age of 12 and 17,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on October 15.

The Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, will be administered to the age group. -PTI

USA

FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of U.S. health advisers endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine on October 15, saying they should be offered at least two months after immunization.

J&J has asked the Food and Drug Administration for flexibility with its booster, arguing the extra dose adds important protection as early as two months after initial vaccination but that it might work better if people wait until six months later. -AP

USA

U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents- WSJ

The U.S. health regulator is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported on October 15, citing people familiar with the matter. -Reuters

International

Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to approve vaccine for kids 5-11

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said on October 15 they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union.

If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.

Pakistan

Pakistan relaxes curbs as cases subside

Pakistan on October 15 further relaxed coronavirus related restrictions by allowing the reopening of cinemas and shrines for fully vaccinated people.

The decision was taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) at a meeting after the pandemic situation continued to improve. -PTI