Coronavirus live | India doesn't yet have that Covid safety armour needed to start reopening, says virologist

10 October 2021 08:09 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 94.62 crore on October 9, the Union Health Ministry said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 lauded health workers involved in taking COVID-19 vaccination to remotest corners of the country. He was responding to a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had posted a video of health workers carrying the vaccines and navigating a tough terrain, and said their contribution in keeping the country safe will be remembered forever.

Mr. Modi said, "This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India's vaccination drive a success."

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

COVID-19 restrictions further relaxed in Udupi district

The Udupi district administration on Saturday relaxed COVID-19 containment measures including opening of pubs, cinema halls and other auditorium to their full capacity, among others.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate M. Kurma Rao in his order said the containment measures were being revised as the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district had come down below 1%. While night curfew would continue to be in force between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., pubs are allowed to open by following standard operating protocol.

Rome

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's Via Veneto and other main streets on October 9, many clashing with police, to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or recent negative tests to access workplaces starting next week.

The certification in Italy, known as a “Green Pass,” takes effect on October 15 and applies to public and private workplaces. The protesters first held a noisy, authorized protest Saturday in Piazza Del Popolo. Then demonstrators left the vast square and clashed with police as they headed through nearby Villa Borghese Park and then down Via Veneto in an unauthorized march. -AP

National

India doesn't yet have that Covid safety armour needed to start reopening, says W. Ian Lipkin

The percentage of India's population vaccinated against COVID-19 is very low, renowned virologist Dr. W. Ian Lipkin said on October 9 and opined the country does not yet have the sort of safety armour needed to start reopening.

Addressing India Today Conclave 2021, he said India has the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world which the country should be proud of.

"Serum Institute of India is poised to lead here. I think this is something that India should be proud of and should acknowledge and promote," he said. -PTI