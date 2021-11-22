Coronavirus live | Schools to reopen in Gujarat from November 22

Weekly or monthly lucky draw programmes for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are among the strategies planned by the government to encourage people yet to take the first dose and those overdue for the second jab to get inoculated, sources said on Sunday.

Austria

Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday, November 22, 2021 to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems.

The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be reevaluated after 10. They require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising. Restaurants and most shops must close and larger events will be canceled. Schools and day care centers can remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children home.

Gujarat

Schools to reopen in Gujarat from November 22

The Gujarat State Government on Sunday announced the reopening of schools for students from Classes 1 to 5 from Monday, November 22.

Gujarat’s Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that all schools will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and follow rules laid down by the authorities.

Karnataka

97.3% of COVID-19 beds at govt. hospitals in Bengaluru vacant

With a gradual decline in cases, 97.3% of beds allocated for COVID-19 in government hospitals in Bengaluru are lying vacant. With the State Government having stopped referring patients to private hospitals, they have started utilising beds earlier reserved for COVID-19 patients for other admissions.

As per data, only 49 of the total 1,849 COVID-19 beds were occupied as of Saturday (November 20). As many as 32 of the total 693 general beds and 11 of the 831 high-dependency units with oxygenated beds were occupied. Likewise, only five of the 120 ICU beds and just one of the 205 ICU beds with ventilators were occupied.

Australia

Australia to further ease international border restrictions

Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from the start of December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as it takes further steps to restart international travel and support the economy.

Australia shut its international border in May 2020 and allowed only restricted numbers of citizens and permanent residents to enter in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19. -Reuters

National

Post-COVID, positive change in police attitude towards public: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a police meet on Sunday that post-COVID-19, there had been a positive change in police attitude towards the general public.

The Prime Minister addressed the valedictory session of the three-day annual DGPs’ conference that was held in Lucknow in a hybrid format this year.

France

French police forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riots

French authorities sent police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row.

On Sunday, many road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island nearly impossible. Firefighters reported 48 interventions overnight into Sunday morning. -AP

Belgium

Around 35,000 protest against COVID restrictions in Brussels, police say

Around 35,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday to protest against restrictions imposed by the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

There were some confrontations between demonstrators and police, with protesters throwing smoke bombs and fireworks, the newspaper Le Soir reported. -Reuters