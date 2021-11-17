Covid live | Jammu to impose Covid night curfew from Wednesday

Indian travellers vaccinated with the Serum Institute of India's Covishield will be able to travel to Austria. However, as a precautionary measure those vaccinated with Covishield will not be permitted to interact with the local people.

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world's population.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Jammu

Jammu to impose Covid night curfew from Wednesday

A night curfew will be imposed in Jammu winter capital city from Wednesday as COVID-19 positivity rate is on the rise in the region, a top district official said here.

Violation of the restrictions will invite strict action, District Magistrate Anshul Garg warned on Tuesday. -PTI

Goa

Goa task force gives nod to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8

The Goa government's task force on COVID-19 on Tuesday recommended starting in-person classes for students of grades 1 to 8 from November 22 with safety protocols.

A meeting of the task force, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, took stock of the existing COVID-19 situation in the state before giving a go ahead for reopening schools for students of classes 1 to 8. -PTI