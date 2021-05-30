Coronavirus updates | Kerala, Goa, Puducherry join several other States in extending lockdown

For the first time in over a month, India has administered close to 3 million doses everyday on consecutive days — something not seen since mid-April, suggests figures from CoWIN, the vaccine management portal. A rise in the number of daily vaccinations has been apparent since May 24 and is led by an increase in those turning up for the first dose of vaccine, who now make up over 93% of the daily doses administered.

There is however no guarantee this trend will continue as there is considerable lag between vaccine production and its actually supply.

Telangana

COVID-19 patient load easing at Telangana government hospitals

Early signs of decreasing load of COVID-19 patients on Telangana government hospitals are on the horizon. The major government hospitals in Hyderabad where COVID patients are treated have started to report availability of hundreds of oxygen beds from the past two to three days.

Until then, people had to wait for several hours to get an oxygen bed. The images of patients waiting inordinately in ambulances at government hospitals are still fresh in the minds of families, volunteers, doctors, and hospitals administrators. Corporate hospitals in the city, however, are still packed to the brim.

Doctors at the government hospitals said patients in need of oxygen beds are not having to wait like they did in the past weeks.

Delhi

How are private hospitals getting vaccines, Sisodia asks Centre

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday questioned the Central government on how private healthcare facilities were getting COVID-19 vaccines, when the Delhi government is allegedly not getting them.

“I want to ask the Central government, if the Delhi government wants to vaccinate its youth, what is your problem? When the Delhi government says we want to vaccinate the youth, then you say that companies don’t have any vaccines. But the Central government arranges vaccines from these companies for private hospitals and they vaccinate people at high rates,” Mr. Sisodia said in a video statement.

“If the Central government doesn’t have vaccines for youth to give to State governments, then where are vaccines coming from to give to private hospitals?” he said.

Delhi has been facing a shortage of vaccines and vaccination of 18-44 age group has not been happening in government schools for the past five days.

Kerala, Goa, Puducherry join several other States in extending lockdown

Many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the extension of the shutdown till June 9, while Puducherry government also decided to continue the lockdown till June 7. Tamil Nadu has already extended the lockdown till June 7. - PTI