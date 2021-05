Coronavirus live updates | India to import vaccines to cover entire population: Health Ministry

Migrants workers who are returning back to Delhi, being tested for Covid-19 upon their arrival at their arrival at the Anand Vihar bus Terminal in New Delhi on Saturday, May 29, 2021 | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

29 May 2021 09:33 IST

The Central government is holding regular talks with national and international vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna etc. to make COVID-19 vaccines available in the country, said the Health Ministry on Friday, May 29, 2021 in a statement.

The Health Ministry said that the government’s approach in vaccine distribution had ensured that, “90% 1st dose coverage amongst registered Health Care Workers has been achieved and around 84% coverage of 1st dose amongst registered Front Line Workers has been done so far.”

Here are the latest updates:

Assam

Provide rations to sex workers, says Gauhati High Court

People waiting to receive foodgrains during the lockdown in Secunderabad.

The Gauhati High Court has directed the authorities of a district in southern Assam’s Barak valley to provide rations to sex workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An order was issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district and the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority on May 28.

China

Mainland China reports 16 new cases

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 28, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

Sputnik V

No third party authorised to supply Sputnik V vaccine, says Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Reiterating that it has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has not authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in the country.

Nor has it entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the vaccine to residential associations, the pharma major said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Karnataka

Jayadeva uses wearable device to remote monitor ICU patients

For the last three weeks, doctors at the State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences have been able to remotely monitor 50 patients in the ICU with the help of a wearable, multi-parameter, telemetric monitoring device.

The device, designed and developed by Cardiac Design Labs in Bengaluru is a monitoring system that can record all vital parameters such as ECG, heart rate, respiration rate, SpO2 (oxygen saturation), body temperature and BP without the cuff. The firm has given the institute 50 devices for free.

Tamil Nadu

Intake of foreign medicos capped at 10%

The Tamil Nadu Medical Council has directed all recognised medical colleges in the State to restrict the intake of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) to 10% of the sanctioned MBBS seats for undergoing Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) training.

In an urgent communication, the TNMC said it had observed that the number of FMGs applying for provisional registration in the council to undergo internship was gradually increasing.

