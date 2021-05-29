Coronavirus live updates | India to import vaccines to cover entire population: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said that the government’s approach in vaccine distribution had ensured that, “90% 1st dose coverage amongst registered Health Care Workers has been achieved and around 84% coverage of 1st dose amongst registered Front Line Workers has been done so far.”

China

Mainland China reports 16 new cases

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on May 28, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

Sputnik V

No third party authorised to supply Sputnik V vaccine, says Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Reiterating that it has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has not authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in the country.

Nor has it entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the vaccine to residential associations, the pharma major said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Karnataka

Jayadeva uses wearable device to remote monitor ICU patients

For the last three weeks, doctors at the State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences have been able to remotely monitor 50 patients in the ICU with the help of a wearable, multi-parameter, telemetric monitoring device.

The device, designed and developed by Cardiac Design Labs in Bengaluru is a monitoring system that can record all vital parameters such as ECG, heart rate, respiration rate, SpO2 (oxygen saturation), body temperature and BP without the cuff. The firm has given the institute 50 devices for free.

Tamil Nadu

Intake of foreign medicos capped at 10%

The Tamil Nadu Medical Council has directed all recognised medical colleges in the State to restrict the intake of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) to 10% of the sanctioned MBBS seats for undergoing Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) training.

In an urgent communication, the TNMC said it had observed that the number of FMGs applying for provisional registration in the council to undergo internship was gradually increasing.

