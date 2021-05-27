Coronavirus updates | India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths

Here are the latest updates:

Case-count update

India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery was recorded at 90%, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The daily positivity was recorded at 9.79%. It has been less than 10% for three consecutive days now, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also declined and now stands at 10.93%.

The count of active cases has further reduced to 24,19,907, which is 8.84% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.01% the data showed. - PTI

Varanasi

Newborn baby tests positive in Varanasi but mother is negative

The family of a newborn girl in Varanasi is bewildered after the baby tested positive for COVID-19 soon after birth though her mother had tested negative before the delivery.

The 26-year-old woman is admitted in the S.S. Hospital in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi.

Anil Prajapati, 32, a businessman, said his pregnant wife Supriya was admitted to the hospital on May 24. She was tested the same day through the RT-PCR which showed a negative COVID-19 result, as per her report.

Chennai

Chennai sees a drop in COVID-19 cases

Chennai continued to record a steady decline in fresh infections, with the daily count dropping below 4,000 on Wednesday. There was a marginal dip in new cases in the State as well, as 33,764 more people tested positive, even as 475 more succumbed to COVID-19.

With this, the State’s case tally touched 19,45,260 and toll to 21,815.

Deaths due to COVID-19 continued to rise in a number of districts. Of the 475 fatalities (197 in private hospitals and 278 in government facilities), Chennai reported 98.

