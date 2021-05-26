Coronavirus live updates | ICMR unlikely to commission new serosurvey

26 May 2021 09:15 IST

‘Serosurveys lose their scientific relevance once vaccination starts in the population,’ says Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR

N.K. Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), had said Indian data does not show specific predilection of the currently circulating virus strains either for the youth or paediatric age group.

"But based on what the experience is available from our own country and that from other parts of the world, there is no reason to believe that children will be disproportionately affected in the coming weeks and months or in the next wave," he said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s U.S. visit began in New York where he met United Nations Secretary General Antoni Guterres. Discussions included ramping up the global supply of vaccines, including a World Trade Organistion (WTO) initiative sponsored by India and South Africa to waive intellectual property protection for COVID-19 vaccines and other related products.

Read more

Here are the latest updates:

New serosurvey

ICMR unlikely to commission new serosurvey

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is unlikely to immediately undertake a fourth national serology survey to estimate the extent of exposure to the coronavirus since January. Officials told The Hindu that though discussions were still on, undertaking such a study presented newer logistical challenges and the ongoing vaccination drive could read to erroneous inferences.

The ICMR has conducted three national serology surveys since May 2020 and found that the exposure to the virus was much higher than that was reported by confirmed cases. The third serosurvey that measured the spread of infection between August and December found that 21% of India's adult population and 25% of those in the 10-17 age group may have been infected.

Read more

Karnataka

State breathes easy for now, as oxygen supply remains steady

Karnataka on Tuesday managed to tide over the crisis caused by the disruption in oxygen supply owing to the breakdown in production units that resulted in over 20% lower supply. While the shortfall had caused anxiety among the hospital administrators, the supply of oxygen remained unhindered on Tuesday as buffer stock was used.

The units that had broken down in Ballari started functioning by Tuesday evening and had already started supplies. “All the oxygen producing plants in JSW Steel premises are up and there is no problem in production,” Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati confirmed to The Hindu.

Read more

Tripura

Curfew extended till June 5 in Tripura

The Tripura government announced extension of curfew till June 5 to curb the spread of the pandemic. It however granted relaxation between 6 a.m. to 12 noon to allow people to purchase essential commodities and foodstuffs.

The 24-hour uninterrupted curfew imposed earlier this month was to end at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to extend it in view of the spread of infections. Senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath termed the COVID-19 situation in Agartala in particular and west Tripura district as a whole as serious and grim.

Read more

Delhi

Auto, taxi drivers to receive govt. aid of ₹5,000

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the Delhi government had begun disbursing financial assistance of ₹5,000 to autorickshaw and para-transit vehicle drivers.

On May 14, the Delhi Cabinet had approved financial assistance to all individuals holding Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge drivers of para-transit vehicles and permit holders of para-transit public service vehicles in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 and a series of lockdown implemented by the government to contain it.

Read more

Karnataka

Sputnik V offered to Karnataka in global tender by two suppliers

The response to Karnataka’s global tender to procure vaccine for COVID-19 has come for the supply of Russian made Sputnik V. The two responses have not come from the vaccine manufacturer, but from companies that are acting as suppliers of the Russian vaccine.

While the Mumbai-based Bulk MRO Industrial Supply, a U.S. government-registered vendor, has offered to start supply of the first batch of Sputnik V within two weeks of receiving the order, the second vendor, Bengaluru-based Thulasi Systems, has offered to start supply in 30 days.

Read more

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)