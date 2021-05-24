Coronavirus updates | Lockdown extended in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

24 May 2021 08:49 IST

India’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 3 lakh.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 fatalities crossed the 3 lakh-mark on May 23. With 4,452 deaths till 11.54 p.m. on May 23, the country has recorded 3,03,751 overall deaths. Only the United States and Brazil have registered more cumulative fatalities than India.

Around 16.04 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 23, which is 1.4 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is 1.3 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.

Punjab unable to obtain COVID-19 shots directly from Moderna

Punjab government on Sunday said that COVID vaccine manufacturer ‘Moderna’ has refused to send vaccines directly to the State government as according to their policy, they only deal with Government of India and not with any State government or private parties.

Punjab’s nodal officer for vaccination Vikas Garg said that all vaccine manufacturers were approached for direct purchase of various COVID vaccines, including Sputnik V, Pfizer, Modern, and Johnson & Johnson, as per the directions of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to explore possibilities of floating a global tender for the procurement of vaccines from all possible sources to ensure early inoculation in the State.

Lockdown extended in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

Lockdown was extended on Sunday in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry, with many States already imposing COVID-induced restrictions till May-end to rein in the spread of infection and the mounting deaths which crossed the three lakh mark.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the ongoing lockdown in the national capital will continue for another week and said the process of "unlock" will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

The Rajasthan government, which extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8, also said the State may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will show significant improvement.

Extending the lockdown till May 31, the Haryana government said the positivity and fatality rates have to be brought down further, though it did allow some relaxations in the curbs. - PTI