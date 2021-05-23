Coronavirus live updates | Delhi to extend lockdown by one more week: Kejriwal

23 May 2021 12:20 IST

India recorded 2,40,766 new COVID-19 cases and 3,736 deaths on May 22. The country has so far reported a total of 2,65,28,846 cases and 2,99,296 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 35,873 new infections, followed by Karnataka (31,183) and Kerala (28,514). Maharashtra recorded 682 casualties over the past 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (451) and Tamil Nadu (448). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

Delhi

Lockdown extended by one more week: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks: "We were the first to lockdown on April 19. At that time we did not know how long it would last. In one month, due to the dedication and hard work of Delhiites, we have seen an improvement in the Covid-19 situation with cases coming down."

"We have fought this together and have overcome difficulties like shortage of oxygen. We now have a problem of shortage of vaccines and we will come together and overcome this difficulty as well," he adds.

The CM saluted all the doctors and nurses who have worked had and for those who have lost their lives, Delhi govt is giving ₹ 1 crore to the families.

The Delhi CM said that the lockdown is extending by one more week.

"If this downward trend continues in the number of cases and people follow Covid protocols, we will start unlocking slowly. Our top priority is now to vaccinate people so that we can combat a third wave."

He said the Delhi is preparing for a large vaccination programme but need to have vaccines supplied. The Kejriwal govt is "willing to spend any amount on buying vaccines from companies to protect Delhiites."

Ladakh

LG Mathur reviews COVID-19 situation in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R.K. Mathur reviewed the COVID-19 scenario in the union territory and called for intensifying testing across villages to control the spread of the infection, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

He also directed the health department to begin infrastructural development and strengthen the paediatric section to tackle the possible third wave besides building up medicine stock for black fungus for an immediate emergency, the spokesman said Chairing a virtual meeting with senior officers here on Saturday, the Lt Governor also appealed to all to follow guidelines relating to funerals, marriages and other social functions. - PTI

Telangana

After complaints of police highhandedness, Telangana govt. swings into action

Taking a serious view of the police's highhandedness in enforcing the State-wide lockdown, the Telangana government is taking action to rein in the force.

Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali held a teleconference with the Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, after which Mr. Rao tweeted: “Discussed with Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu on today’s incidents. They will issue a statement shortly.”

This was after both Ministers took to social media stating they have received several complaints on how police stopped vehicles of food delivery executives and others in distress.

“Received several complaints on the police stopping the food delivery services & others in distress. Will discuss with @TelanganaDGP and resolve asap,” Mr. Rao tweeted. - Abhinay Deshpande

Tamil Nadu

TN govt. prioritises vulnerable segment for vaccination in 18+ age group

The Tamil Nadu government has prioritised some segments of the population for the preventive vaccination against COVID-19 in the 18-44 years age group. The decision was taken in view of the limited stock of vaccines the State has, a Government Order has said.

Those who will be given priority are vulnerable groups such as newspaper boys, milk vendors and distributors; street vendors, pharmacy and grocery staff; autorickshaw and taxi drivers; bus drivers and conductors; EB staff, local body employees; workers in the e-commerce sector and essential industries, construction workers, other State labourers; all government staff and transport employees; all school and college teachers besides press and mediapersons.

Volunteers who serve food to COVID-19 patients in containment areas, members of NGOs who help out in hospitals; seafarers working in shipping industries and airport employees will also get priority.

Differently-abled persons would have to produce a certificate to be vaccinated without waiting in queue. - R. Sujatha

