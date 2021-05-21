Coronavirus live updates | Prevention continues to be best cure for COVID-19, says expert

A COVID-19 infected person not following any social distancing measure can spread it to as many as 406 people in 30 days, said Health Ministry spokesperson Lav Agarwal on Thursday. He was quoting a study conducted at a stem cell research laboratory in the United States’ University of California San Diego.

The projections have been made by a team led by scientist Robert A.J. Signer, according to which 75% reduction in social exposure could restrict the spread to just 2.5 people in 30 days.

Here are the latest updates:

AIIMS

Prevention continues to be best cure for COVID-19, says Prof. Anjan Trikha

Only three therapies — oxygen, steroids and blood thinners — have shown strong and consistently positive impact in COVID-19 treatment, says Prof. Anjan Trikha, Chairperson, Clinical Managerial Group, Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, Designated Covid Hospital AIIMS, Delhi.

He also cautions against misuse of medicines, stating that abuse can cause more problems than benefits.

IMF

Ready to scale up technical collaboration with India: IMF

The International Monetary Fund stands ready to strengthen its dialogue and scale-up its technical collaboration with India, spokesperson Gerry Rice has said, observing that the human tragedy is a stark reminder that the pandemic continues to be a grave threat globally.

“Our great sympathies and support to the people of India, and what is happening there relative to the pandemic, to those who have lost their lives and are suffering as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” Rice, who is the director of the communications department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told reporters during a news conference here on Thursday.

Singapore

Singapore reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore has reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 61,730, a media report said on Friday.

Singapore also reported the death of a 70-year-old person in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, The Strait Times reported.

National

Ventilation is the key, says government

Aerosols could be carried in the air for up to 10 metres and improving the ventilation of indoor spaces would reduce transmission, a government advisory on stopping the spread of COVID-19 said on Thursday.

“Ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other. Just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional air flow decreases the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission. Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work,” it stated..

The advisory, issued by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said there was need to remember the simple measures that could reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

