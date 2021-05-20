Coronavirus live updates | India's daily deaths below 4,000

20 May 2021 11:08 IST

In an advisory, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) cautioned people against indiscriminate home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), saying it should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on the immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive case

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday approved a home-based rapid antigen testing (RAT) kit for COVID-19, which it advised should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases.

The country's apex health research body said that the home-based rapid antigen testing kit manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, Pune, has been validated and approved.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated. - PTI

New Delhi

Experts now warn against long COVID which shows up after 6-12 months after first infection

“COVID-19 is a recent disease and at times it displays symptoms which no other viral infection does. While we are developing understanding about the short and long-term impact on the body we now know that one may develop new symptoms six months to one year after recovering from COVID. The term given to this is long COVID,” said N.K. Arora, head, Operations Research Group which is part of the National Task force set up by Indian Council of Medical Research in response to COVID-19, speaking exclusively to The Hindu.

Read more

National

ICMR approves kit for rapid COVID-19 home-testing kit

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday approved a home-based rapid antigen testing (RAT) kit for COVID-19, which it advised should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases.The country's apex health research body said that the home-based rapid antigen testing kit manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, Pune, has been validated and approved.

Only nasal swab will be required for this rapid antigen testing, it said, adding the process should be conducted as per the procedure described by the manufacturer in the user manual.In an advisory, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) cautioned people against indiscriminate home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), saying it should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on the immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases.

Read more

Karnataka

Domestic workers stare at uncertain future as jobs dry up during COVID-19 pandemic

Suraj is often seeing cycling his way through the bylanes of a residential layout in East Bengaluru, stopping when he finds a resident near his or her car. “Do you need someone to wash the car?”, he asks, in the hope of getting some work. The Nepali national says his wife, who used to work as a domestic help, has lost work during the pandemic, and he too has lost a big chunk of employers.

It is a similar story across many households of domestic workers and related professions — cooks, car washers and the like. If the first wave of COVID-19 and the sudden lockdown was a rude shock for most of the unorganised sector, the second wave has lent another blow.

Read more

Tamil Nadu

Foreign medicos to join fight against virus in Tamil Nadu

In a significant order, Tamil Nadu has lifted the restriction on the intake of students for internship at government medical colleges as a one-time measure to handle COVID-19.

“We have decided to rope in the foreign medical graduates [under the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship or CRRI] as part of the measures to strengthen the health workforce to manage the situation,” Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian told The Hindu.

Read more

COVID-19 cases rising in smaller States: Harsh Vardhan

Smaller States are showing an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases and there is a need to be cautious about this, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.

He was interacting with Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and the eight States of the North-eastern Region.

The Minister asked these States to focus on increasing testing in a timely manner and upgrade the health infrastructure. He reiterated the need to focus on peri-urban and rural areas significantly, noted a release issued by the Health Ministry on Wednesday. He said the government aimed to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all adults by end of the year.

Read more

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)