Coronavirus, live updates | Three-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Kochi

At least 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across India, after six people were tested positive for the virus in Kerala. Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said the State had been put on high alert in the wake of the new cases.

Meanwhile, China, the epicentre of the virus, has reported 22 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, the lowest number of fatalities in more than a month, taking the death toll to 3,119.

Here are the latest updates:

KERALA

Police turn back foreign tourists from Attukal Pongala locality

In a bid to forestall further COVID-19 infections, the Kerala police on Monday turned back some foreign tourists from the Attukal Pongala festival area.

Thousands of women have assembled within a six-km square radius of the famed temple to participate in the festival. Many have been sleeping rough since Sunday to secure an open ground to offer the sacrament, a mix of rice and jaggery cooked on open hearths.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told newspersons that the tourists were holidaying at Kovalam and the spectacle had attracted them. The government had instructed hoteliers to counsel foreigners against visiting congested places, given the global outbreak.

The government has sent back law enforcers, including women officers, who it had requisitioned from Pathanamthitta to help police the festival.

All set for pongala: Devotees get ready to light pongala fire in Thiruvananthapuram.

The virus had resurfaced in the district last week when a non-resident Keralite family arrived from Italy and established contact with their friends, neighbours and relatives.

Mr. Surendran said the government ran a certain amount of risk by allowing the festivities to go ahead. But, a decision to cancel the festival would have upended months of planning.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

First confirmed coronavirus case in J-K

A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared “high viral load cases” by the administration on the weekend.

They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition, the officials said.

“The test report of the woman patient is positive, while the report of the other patient is still awaited,” a Health Department official said.

KERALA

Three-year-old tests positive in Kochi

A three-year-old child, who arrived at Kochi on March 7 from Italy via Dubai and was immediately taken to the isolation ward of Ernakulam Medical College, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Samples collected from the child’s parents have now been sent to NIV, Alappuzha, for testing.

The Cochin International Airport Ltd had introduced universal screening since March 3 and the child, with high fever, was taken straightway in a special ambulance of the health department to the isolation ward. The child's parents are also admitted there, said district administration officials.

ANDHRA PRADESH

TTD to get thermal guns for screening devotees

The widespread scare of COVID-19 seems to have no impact on the rush to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara. The average number of devotees remains at 75,000 per day touching close to 1 lakh during weekends.

The rush is expected to increase in the ensuing holidays. A majority of pilgrims visiting Tirumala belongs to Tamil Nadu. In view of COVID-19 threat, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has advised devotees against visiting the Venkateswara temple not to come for darsan if they have even slightest symptoms of cold, sore throat or fever.