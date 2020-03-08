Coronavirus: Live updates | China reports more deaths; Italy hardest hit in Europe

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen worldwide to more than 1,00,000, with 3,500 dead across 95 nations and territories.

China's new confirmed case count of the coronavirus cases fell by roughly one half, according to official data, as the disease continues to subside in its country of origin.

South Korea on Sunday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing health officials.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 34 with three more cases — two from Ladakh and one from Tamil Nadu — as on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates:

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea on Sunday reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing health officials.

The increase in cases was lower than the same period a day before, though health officials have warned that numbers could fluctuate as more tests are processed

CHINA

China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since January

China on Sunday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus infections since January, with nearly all the 44 new cases in the outbreak epicentre Wuhan.

There were 27 new deaths from the virus, all in Wuhan and the lowest in more than a month, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097, according to the National Health Commission.

ITALY

Italy poised to lock down Lombardy after COVID-19 jump

Italy is set to impose a virtual lockdown on its wealthiest and most populous region, which includes the financial capital Milan, as part of tough new measures to try to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new rules include telling people not to enter or leave Lombardy, which is home to some 10 million people, as well as 11 provinces in four of Italy's 19 other regions, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

All museums, gyms, cultural centres, ski resorts and swimming pools will be shut in the targeted areas, according to the decree, which was due to come into force from Sunday but was delayed after local politicians asked for more time to review the restrictions.

The head of the civil protection agency said on Saturday the decree would be presented later in the day, after data showed the number of COVID-19 infections jumped by more than 1,200 in the past 24 hours.

SINGAPORE

Singapore reports 8 more COVID-19 cases, including one in PM’s ward

Singapore has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19, including one in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s constituency, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus in the city-state to 138.

The cases reported on Saturday also include the patrons at a private dinner at an armed forces club and one case was linked to a church.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said one of the new COVID-19 cases is from his constituency of Teck Ghee’s Zone J.

He called on members of the zone to cooperate with the Health Ministry if they are approached and to “share information fully” in order to reduce the risk of transmission.

Effective Saturday, a 14-day suspension was imposed on all activities and classes attended by the confirmed cases at the affected community clubs and residents’ committees.

Giving update on Saturday, the Health Ministry announced precautionary measures at seven community clubs and eight residents’ committees, after it was found that some patients had attended dinner at the army officer club SAFRA Jurong, reported local television network Channel News Asia.

TAMIL NADU, India

One person in Tamil Nadu tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

One of the samples sent for testing in Tamil Nadu has come back as positive for SARS-CoV-2 (Coronavirus). The patient, a 45-year-old male from Kancheepuram district, has a history of travelling to Muscat, Oman. He has been admitted to the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, in Chennai.

Confirming this, top State health officials said he has been advised home quarantine since he landed and reported some symptoms. His samples were sent for testing and the results were received on March 7.

HEALTH MINISTRY, India

Coronavirus | How is India containing COVID-19?

On March 8, India’s Health Ministry said the total number of the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country had risen to 34. In December 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared an outbreak of the febrile respiratory illness of unknown etiology from Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. The outbreak was epidemiologically linked to the Wuhan Seafood Wholesale Market involving the sale of seafood and live animals. Later named COVID-19, it has now spread to more than 90 countries apart from China, — there are 101,923 confirmed cases and 3,486 deaths from 94 countries, areas and territories (as on March 7, 10:00 CET). WHO has declared the outbreak as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.”

TELANGANA

Private hospitals play safe on isolation wards advisory

There was mixed response to the State government’s advisory to private hospitals on the measures to be taken for treatment of COVID-19 suspect cases and setting up of isolation wards, special counters and training of doctors and para-medical staff to prevent its transmission.

Majority of the private hospital doctors said they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 suspect cases if the patients visit their hospitals and after suspecting the virus they would immediately refer the cases to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad or to the district headquarters hospital for treatment at an isolation ward. “We cannot open special isolation wards in our own hospitals and provide treatment to the patients suffering COVID-19,” said a senior IMA leader of Karimnagar district.

TELANGANA

Gandhi Hospital to provide WiFi for COVID suspects

COVID-19 suspects who are admitted in isolation wards of Gandhi Hospital would be provided with WiFi Internet. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the service is provided as people holding jobs too are admitted there.

To remove apprehensions among people, the Health Minister met the index (first) COVID patient from Hyderabad by visiting the COVID ICU on Friday night. Completely covered in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), he stood beside a glass window facing the patient and spoke to him over phone. Thereafter, he met suspects of the infection at the isolation ward located in seventh floor of the hospital’s main building.