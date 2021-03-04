Coronavirus updates: Maharashtra reports highest number of infections since October

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination is in full swing with people over 60 years, and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions being eligible for vaccines. The vaccinations can be taken 24x7 according to the convenience of the people, the Health Minister has said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.



Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka

Senior citizens forced to wait for hours to get vaccinated

The cumbersome process of registering for the vaccine is just the first hurdle in the long road to getting vaccinated. The CoWIN portal or the Arogya Setu app which senior citizens have to log on to to schedule an appointment does not give a time slot, as a result of which they find themselves waiting for as long as five hours to get their first shot. The limited number of vaccine centres only exacerbates the problem. Hospital staff say they are helpless as the glitches in the CoWIN portal are further adding to the delay.

To avoid long queues, senior citizens are rushing to hospitals early in the morning in the hope that they will get their shot quickly. However, more often than not, many who come in the morning at 10 a.m. said that they were able to get vaccinated and leave the hospital only by 3 p.m. This includes the half an hour they spend under observation.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reports 9,855 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October

Maharashtra reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, highest in the last more than four months, taking the tally of infections to 21,79,185, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities, he said.

On October 17, the State had reported 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined.

As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77%, while the fatality rate is 2.40%, the official said. - PTI