Coronavirus live updates: India records over 230 positive cases

21 March 2020 08:07 IST

Several States have imposed prohibitory orders to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases surged to 234 in India as of March 21. With four dead, and several recovered, the number of active coronavirus cases exceeded 210.

A nation-wide call for a 'Janata curfew' has been announced from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Railways will not ply any passenger trains in the said hours; bus connectivity too is likely to be limited.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The Hindu has brought out an e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra takes lead to put fliers from U.S. on home quarantine list

In its fight against COVID-19, Maharashtra is the only affected State to have included passengers arriving from the United States on its home quarantine list. The government of India list, updated multiple times since the exercise began on January 17, has listed 22 countries on the current list before a week-long curfew on international flights comes its force on March 22.

The U.S. was put on the Mumbai airport’s Airport Health Organisation (APHO) list after Health Minister Rajesh Tope issued instructions following his visit to the airport, where staff are grappling with multiple directives, also being frequently updated, from State, Centre, APHO etc. This would also essentially mean that direct passengers from the U.S. landing anywhere other than Mumbai are not being quarantined. Besides, Mumbai and Bengaluru. other airports are yet to introduce a hand stamping system for those who have been asked to be in home quarantine.

8.30 am | Italy

Italy’s death toll tops 4,000 after new one-day record

Italy reported a record 627 new coronavirus deaths on March 20 and saw its world-topping toll surpass 4,000, despite government efforts to stem the pandemic’s spread.

The Mediterranean country’s daily rate of fatalities is now higher than that officially reported by China at the peak of its outbreak around Wuhan’s Hubei Province.

But Matteo Bassetti of Italy’s prestigious San Martino clinic in Genoa said the government probably had no idea how many people really had the new disease.

8 am | South Korea

South Korea reports 147 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799.

The newly reported cases rose back up to above 100, from the 87 recorded on Friday, although South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases from the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb. 29.

- Reuters

Singer Kanika Kapoor’s COVID-19 status has politicians worried

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s announcement on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 triggered a scare among several top politicians who had attended a series of events with her in Lucknow recently as well as those who were in contact with them.

Many have since announced that they were going into quarantine.

On the frontline, fighting the coronavirus

With 53 confirmed cases, Maharashtra now has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in India. The Hindu's correspondent from Mumbai, Jyoti Shelar speaks to doctors, medical officers and microbiologists who remain vigilant as the virus continues to spread

