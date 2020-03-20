Coronavirus live updates | China exonerates doctor reprimanded for warning of virus

20 March 2020 08:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a Janata Curfew on March 22 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to control the spread of the virus.

Over 185 people in India were tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 20, of which more than 165 are active cases.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the pandemic, and called for a Janata Curfew on March 22 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Advertising

Advertising

We have been covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Here are the latest updates:

8.50 am | China

China exonerates doctor reprimanded for warning of virus

China has taken the highly unusual move of exonerating a doctor who was reprimanded for warning about the coronavirus outbreak and later died of the disease.

The official China News Service late on Tuesday said police in the epicenter city of Wuhan had revoked its admonishment of Dr. Li Wenliang that had included a threat of arrest and issued a “solemn apology” to his family.

It said two police officers had been issued “disciplinary punishments” for the original handling of the matter, without giving further details.

The 33-year-old ophthalmologist died in early February at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked and likely contracted the virus while treating patients in the early days of the outbreak.

8.30 am | India

Opinion | President Kovind on coronavirus pandemic: What nature seems to be telling us

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented situation around the world. Humankind is no stranger to calamitous outbreaks of diseases. However, this is the first viral outbreak of this nature and scale in our lifetime.

Today, my thoughts are with all those battling the virus, with the families of all the victims around the world, and also with the doctors, paramedics and health officials and all others who have put their lives at risk for the rest of us.

I commend people for their mature response in the face of the crisis. Their support is helping all institutions work in a coordinated manner to fight the outbreak. Our healthcare system has shown great alacrity and competence in meeting the extraordinary and evolving challenge. Our leadership and administration have proved their mettle in these testing times. I believe that together we will weather the storm. I also commend the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for taking pre-emptive measures in right earnest to contain the pandemic at the very beginning and reaching out to our neighbours in SAARC to launch joint efforts to check its spread in the neighbourhood. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged India’s efforts as worthy of emulation for the rest of the world.

Read more