Coronavirus live updates | PM Modi to address the nation today

19 March 2020 08:04 IST

According to WHO, as of March 18, there were 8,657 deaths in 166 countries

The number of COVID-19 cases tested positive in India rose to 169 on Wednesday. There are 152 active cases including the first case reported from Kashmir Valley and three more from Rajasthan.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of March 18, there were 207,860 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,657 deaths in 166 countries.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Advertising

Advertising

We have been covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Here are the updates:

Delhi

Ministry wants curbs on public transport

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has advised all States and Union Territories to take necessary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 by restricting public transport. Refunds may be provided for advance bookings to passengers, a Ministry statement said on March 18.

Read more

USA

First member of U.S. Congress tests positive

U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said on March 18 he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first member of Congress known to have contracted the virus.

Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, said in a statement he has been self-quarantining in Washington since Friday and had not returned home to South Florida because his wife's pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk.

Also read: Data | COVID-19 is deadliest for the elderly

Read more

Delhi

Modi to address the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on March 19 evening on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it,” the PMO tweeted.

Read more

Delhi

CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams till March 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed ongoing class 10, 12 examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

“All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period,” he added.

The CBSE announcement came following a directive from the HRD ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important.

HRD Ministry’s NTA postpones JEE for IIT, engineering college admissions

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) for admission to IITs and engineering colleges has been postponed in view of coronavirus, according to the HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was earlier scheduled from April 5-11.

“The JEE-Main exam has been postponed. The new date will be decided in accordance with the board exams schedule and other competitive exams to ensure there is no clash,” a senior NTA official said.

Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir records its first case of coronavirus: Officials

The Kashmir Valley on March 18 recorded its first positive case for novel coronavirus in Srinagar, mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Junaid Azim Mattu said. “I have been informed a short while ago that #Srinagar has had its first positive case for #Covid2019. It’s a congested area in the city interiors. We have to be transparent to convey the gravity of the challenge and also seek serious measures and responsible behaviour,” Mr. Mattu said in a series of tweets.

Read more