Coronavirus live updates | Two more test positive in Leh and Pune

18 March 2020 08:14 IST

According to WHO, on March 17 there were 184,976 confirmed cases in 159 countries

India reported its third death from the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 cases tested positive in India is 143 and there are 126 active cases.

According to WHO, as of March 17, there were 184,976 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,529 deaths in 159 countries.

We have been covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

9.25 am

Pune woman tests positive

A 28-year-old woman from Pune with a travel history to France and the Netherlands has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 42.

Confirming the case, District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, “The woman returned India on March 15. She was admitted to hospitalhere on March 17”.

9.15 am

Army jawan in Leh tests positive for coronavirus, say sources

A 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said on Wednesday.

This is the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces.

Read: 3 more COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, one more in J&K

The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father who had already contracted the infection. His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and is in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.

The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2. He was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16, sources said.

The soldier has been isolated at the Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital. His sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation.

“Even though the soldier had rejoined duty, he was helping his family during his father’s quarantine period and stayed at Chuchot village for sometime as well,” they said.

9:00 am

Kyrgyzstan confirms first few coronavirus cases

Kyrgyzstan has confirmed its first three coronavirus cases, Healthcare Minister Kosmosbek Cholponbayev said on Wednesday.

Three Kyrgyz nationals tested positive after arriving from Saudi Arabia, he told a briefing.

9:00 am

Coronavirus claims 11 more lives in China

The epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak Wuhan city in China reported a single confirmed case for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as 11 people died of the deadly disease in the country, taking the toll to 3,237, health officials said on Wednesday.

8:20 am

5,680 flights cancelled: the coronavirus impact on global air travel

Close to 5,680 planned flights which were supposed to either depart from or arrive at 10 foreign airports this week were cancelled mostly due to travel bans related to COVID-19. Airports in Italy and South Korea are the most affected, while the ones in India and the U.S. are less affected. Mumbai is the most affected Indian airport while among international airports Amsterdam was hit the most due to cancellations.

8:15 am

Turkey confirms first coronavirus death

Turkey confirmed late on Tuesday its first death related to the coronavirus and the country more than doubled its confirmed cases to 98, from 47 a day earlier.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a press conference that an 89-year old died after contracting the virus from someone who had contact with China, the epicentre of the global outbreak.

Turkey diagnosed 51 more cases on Tuesday, he said.

8:00 am

Justin Trudeau warns virus restrictions could last weeks, months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged Canadians to hunker down for possibly weeks or months of business closures and home-stay to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

He said his government was preparing to roll out a new package of financial supports -- worth Can$25 billion (US$18 billion), according to public broadcaster CBC -- to ease the burden on Canadians and their businesses.

His government is also considering using the Emergency Measures Act, an extremely rare measure.

West Bengal

West Bengal reports first case

West Bengal has reported its first positive case of coronavirus as a student who returned from United Kingdom tested positive.

Senior officials of the State government said that the student has been kept under isolation at Infectious Diseases and Beliaghta General Hospital in Kolkata. The student arrived in the country on March 15 and has been in contact with three persons including his parents and a driver.

Maharashtra

COVID-19 claims India’s third victim in Mumbai

India reported its third death from the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, with the Union Health Ministry putting the number of positive cases at 137. However data from States puts the number at 143.

The deceased person had a history of travel to Dubai and was being treated in Mumbai, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said at a press conference.

7:30 am

51 private labs will soon be allowed to conduct tests

The “test, test, test” prescription of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is not for India, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday, stressing that community transmission of COVID-19 has not yet occurred.

Dr. Bhargava, however, also announced that 51 private laboratories [accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)] will soon be allowed to test for COVID-19 to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection in addition to the 72 functional laboratories.

(with inputs from Agencies)