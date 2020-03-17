Coronavirus live updates | India bans entry from EU, U.K.

17 March 2020 09:38 IST

As of March 16, the WHO has reported 168,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,610 deaths worldwide.

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, India has been taking several steps to ensure the virus doesn't spread in the country. This includes tightening the land borders and travel ban. In addition to this, several States have closed educational institutions, public places like parks, theratres and malls, and have advised against inter-State travel.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday at 9.15 am said there were 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India.

We have been covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka reports tenth case

Three more person in the State have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of infected cases to 10. Of the new cases, two are from Bengaluru and one is from Kalaburagi.

Also read | Data: Coronavirus death rates peak in Italy and Spain

Hong Kong to quarantine all people entering the city from Thursday

Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Asian financial hub's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

S.Korea reports fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases for a third day

South Korea reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, marking a third day in a row that the county has reported fewer than 100 new infections amid growing hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be easing.

The new numbers are well below a Feb. 29 peak of 909, and bring the country's total infections to 8,320, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Canada shuts borders to foreign nationals

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents on March 16, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging people to limit social contact to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Several other countries have taken the same step. The 27-nation European Union proposed shutting its external borders for 30 days on Monday.

Travel from EU, U.K. banned as India tightens preventive steps

In a series of temporary preventive measures, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Monday banned the entry of travellers from European Union nations, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India from March 18.

After its seventh meeting on the COVID-19 outbreak, the GoM also called for expanding the compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

Odisha

Two persons escape from hospitals, return

Owing to pressure from fellow villagers, friends and relatives, a person with suspected COVID-19 infection who had escaped from the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur on March 15, returned to the hospital to get admitted again.

In a similar incident, another person admitted in the isolation ward of the Kandhamal District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Phulbani escaped on Monday. A search was launched after the Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) of Kandhamal lodged a complaint with the police.

Maharashtra

Three-year-old among 6 new COVID-19 cases

A three-year-old girl from Kalyan and her 33-year-old mother are among the six new patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total count in the State to 39.

The child’s father, who had travelled to the U.S., had tested positive earlier. The other patients who tested positive on Monday include two Philippines nationals, aged 47 and 42, who had come to Navi Mumbai, a 44-year-old woman from Mumbai with a travel history to Lisbon in Portugal, and a 51-year-old woman from Yavatmal who was part of the Dubai tour group.

Delhi

Monuments, National Museum closed till March 31

The Union Ministry of Culture announced on Monday that all ticketed monuments and museums maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India across the country and the National Museum at New Delhi would be closed to the public from Tuesday till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mumbai

BMC starts door-to-door surveillance

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have started door-to-door visits as a measure to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic. Officials have visited more than 10,000 housing societies to check for people with any history of foreign travel, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and also tracking those discharged after showing no symptoms.

France imposes restrictions on movement

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement that would last at least two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.

Maharashtra government orders private offices to go for ‘work from home’

Maharashtra went into partial lockdown mode with the government announcing closure of private office spaces, religious shrines, and wedding functions after fresh cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported from across the State on Monday.

At a meeting with health officials, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that citizens would have to show greater self discipline for the next 15 days — which are crucial for the mutation of the virus — or the government would be left with no option but to go for a total closure of the financial capital and rest of the State.

Kerala

126 on U.K. tourist’s contact list quarantined

The Health Department has placed in quarantine 126 people in the district, who had come in contact with the U.K. tourist who tested positive for COVID-19.

The tourist was offloaded from an Emirates flight along with others on Sunday following the District Collector’s intervention.

