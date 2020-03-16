Coronavirus live updates | 114 test positive for COVID-19 in India

16 March 2020 07:48 IST

Globally, over 6,000 people have died, and more than 162,000 have been infected by COVID-19.

As world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said there were 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons testing positive for COVID-19 at 114. Of the new cases two were from Maharashtra, two from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Ten persons have so far been discharged after treatment.

Outside India, Italy recorded a 25% rise in coronavirus death toll in just 24 hours. As of Sunday, as many as 1,809 people have died and 24,747 cases detected. Elsewhere, U.S. recorded nearly 3,000 cases and 65 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Here are the latest updates:

8 am

Italian architect behind world stadiums dies of virus at 92

Vittorio Gregotti, an Italian architect who helped design the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics stadium, died on Sunday at the age of 92 after catching the novel coronavirus, Italian media said.

Gregotti died of pneumonia after being hospitalised in Milan having contracted COVID-19, the the Corriere della Sera newspaper and AGI news agency reported.

He also designed the Merassi stadium in Genoa for the 1990s World Cup in Italy, and the Arcimboldi Opera Theatre in Milan, a futuristic structure built to allow the season to continue while the La Scala underwent renovation in 2002-2004.

Other highlights of a career that also saw him build a housing district in Shanghai include the Belem cultural centre in Portugal and the Grand Theatre de Provence in France.

Gregotti's wife Mariana Mazza has been hospitalised at the same Milan hospital, Corriere della Sera said, without providing details on why.

- AFP

7.45 am

Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome to pray for end of virus

Pope Francis ventured into a deserted Rome on Sunday to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.

Francis left the Vatican unannounced to pray at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and then walked along one of Rome's main streets to visit St. Marcello church to pray before a crucifix that was used in a procession when the plague hit Rome in 1522.

A Vatican statement said he prayed for an end to the pandemic and also for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stories open amid a national lockdown.

A Vatican picture showed the pope and a small security detail walking on an empty Via del Corso, which is usually packed with shoppers and people taking strolls on Sunday.

- Reuters

7.30 am

Data | India's coronavirus testing rates are among the lowest in the world

While most of China’s neighbours have been able to contain the spread of COVID-19, countries far from it are seeing an exponential surge in cases. Early testing and wider coverage distinguish such Asian countries from Western countries. However, India is dangerously placed as it has among the lowest testing rates.

