Coronavirus, live updates | Number of confirmed cases in India crosses 100

15 March 2020 08:12 IST

Saturday witnessed the largest number of 12 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on a single day

The list of positive coronavirus cases as confirmed by the Union Health Ministry stood at 84 on March 14, with two deaths reported so far from Delhi and Karnataka. Data from States, however, put the number of confirmed cases at 102.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

S.Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases

South Korea on Sunday reported 76 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, a fall in new cases to double-digits for the first time in over three weeks.

South Korea, which has the highest number of cases in Asia after China, now has a total to 8,162 confirmed infections and 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said (KCDC).

3.20 am

234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India: Jaishankar

Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Also read: 44 Indian pilgrims evacuated from Iran

3.10 am

Special Air India flight with 211 students departs from Milan

Union Health Ministry, Sanjeeva Kumar said on Saturday said that a Mahan Air flight bringing back Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight.

Also read: Explained: How does soap use help in tackling COVID-19?

Spain locks down its citizens, while France shuts nightlife

Spain locked down its 46 million citizens and France ordered the closing of the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes and restaurants - as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus.

Also read: Spanish PM Sanchez’s wifes tests positive

UK advises citizens against travel to Spain

British government on Sunday advised its citizens against all but essential travel to Spain amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Britons who are currently in Spain should follow the advice of local authorities, said Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, adding that transport services to the country will be operating at reduced levels.

Trump tests negative for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president’s personal physician.

The White House released the test results Saturday night after Mr. Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test, following days of resisting being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus, including members of the Brazilian president’s delegation who visited with him at his Florida resort.

Goa

Casinos, pubs, other public places closed

The Goa government on Saturday announced closure of educational institutions and public places including casinos, swimming pools and pubs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country till March 31.

The order will come into force from Sunday (March 15) midnight.

Maharashtra

Schools, colleges, malls to be shut till March 31

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced closure of all schools, colleges, training institute, anganwadis in urban areas as the number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 31 in the State. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in the Assembly that new patients have been detected from across the State.

Mumbai

New COVID-19 testing lab at KEM

Mumbai is all set to have a new laboratory to test the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Civic health officials on Saturday said the new testing facility will be ready at KEM Hospital in Parel by next week.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health officer Dr. Daksha Shah said besides opening the new laboratory, the working hours of the existing facility at Kasturba Hospital will be increased. “The new lab at KEM will be opened at the earliest. We are waiting for some tests to be carried out on the premises,” she said.

Delhi

COVID-19 victim cremated after initial refusal

The body of a 68-year-old woman from Delhi, who succumbed to COVID-19, was cremated at Nigambhod Ghat on Saturday after initially being denied permission by the crematorium, said her family.

Karnataka

Hampi, key attractions in Kodagu among places closed for a week

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul ordered the closure of heritage sites in Hampi exercising powers vested under Section 144(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Deputy Commissioner and the District Magistrate issued the order on Saturday banning the entry of all tourists between 6 a.m. of March 15 and 6 a.m. of March 22.

