Coronavirus live updates | Over 2.80 crore vaccine doses administered so far

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.80 crore on Thursday.

Here are the latest updates:

National

Over 2.80 crore vaccine doses administered so far

The COVID-19 vaccine does administered across the country so far include, 72,84,406 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 41,76,446 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 72,15,815 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 9,28,751 FLWs (second dose), 71,69,695 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the Ministry added.

Tamil Nadu

Haemodialysis performed on 725 COVID-19 patients at RGGGH

The nephrology team of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has performed haemodialysis for 725 COVID-19 patients, according to dean E. Theranirajan.

So far, 1,520 kidney transplants have been performed at the RGGGH. As part of World Kidney Day, the hospital honoured the recipient and donor of the 1,500th kidney transplant. A beneficiary of maintenance haemodialysis programme, who has been on dialysis for four years, and another patient with chronic kidney disease, who has been under treatment for over 30 years at the RGGGH, were also honoured, according to a press release.

South Korea

South Korea reports 3-week high cases of COVID-19

South Korea reported a three-week high 490 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with infections creeping higher as the authorities prepare for abroad vaccine rollout.

The daily tally as of Friday midnight was up slightly from4 88 the day before to the highest since Feb. 19, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Of Friday's total, 474 were locally transmitted infections and 16 imported.

Australia

Australia records first local COVID-19 case in 2 weeks

Australia on Saturdayrecorded first local COVID-19 case in more than two weeks aftera doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, triggeringrestrictions in area hospitals.Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant.

Andhra Pradesh

Vizag officials on high alert after 4 cases detected in schools

In the wake of four new COVID-19 cases being detected in a couple of schools in Gopalapatnam area of the city and some more cases in a few schools in the State, the Education Department is on high alert and taking all measures to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus in the schools in the district.

Karnataka

Vaccination camps sought on premises of old-age homes

Authorities running old-age homes and long-term care facilities have demanded that the government organise vaccination camps on the premises of the facilities for their residents and staff with necessary precautionary measures.

This is because it is risky to take the residents, most of whom are senior citizens and those with dementia, to hospitals for vaccination as they are among those most vulnerable to infection. The authorities running these institutions have now written to Union Health Minister Harshvardhan asking him to make the vaccination available at the premises.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)