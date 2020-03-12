Coronavirus, live updates: 60 confirmed cases in India

12 March 2020 08:02 IST

U.S. suspends all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning March 13.

The viral coronavirus pandemic has affected daily lives worldwide as borders were shut and strict restrictions imposed to avoid the spread of COVID-19. According to WHO, around 1,18,000 positive cases have been reported globally in 114 countries and more than 90% of cases are in just four countries.

With 60 confirmed cases of the virus in India, the Central government on March 11 night issued a new travel advisory stating that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, U.N./International Organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till April 15 and this order will come into effect from March 13 at the port of departure.

Here are the latest updates:

8.10 am | Italy

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive

Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani told fans 'don't worry, I'm fine' on Wednesday after becoming the first Serie A footballer to test positive for the new coronavirus.

The 25-year-old “is currently asymptomatic,” the Italian champions said, but the Turin-based club are “currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

“I want to reassure all those who are worried about me, I'm fine,” Rugani later said on Instagram. “At this moment, however, I feel even more duty to thank all the doctors and nurses who are struggling in hospitals to cope with this crisis."

“I invite everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us,” he wrote.

Rugani is the first top-flight footballer to fall victim to the virus which has killed 827 in Italy, the second most stricken country in the world after China, and infected 12,000 people, including several Serie C players.

- AFP

8.05 am | USA

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. actor said Wednesday.

Hanks (63), said he and Ms. Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, where he is reportedly filming a new movie about the life of Elvis Presley.

8 am | USA

U.S. suspends travel from Europe for 30 days

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning March 13 as he seeks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus” and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travellers. "We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

Trump said the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

7.50 am | India

Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, Seoul

National carrier Air India on Wednesday night announced temporary suspension of its flight services to Rome, Milan and Seoul.

While services to Rome (Italy) are being discontinued from March 15 to March 25, flight operations to Milan (Italy) and Seoul in South Korea will remain suspended between March 14 and March 28, an airline official said.

