Coronavirus, live updates | total cases in India rise to 61

11 March 2020 07:58 IST

Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra report fresh cases

Fourteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 — eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, State authorities said on March 10, as the total cases in the country went up to 61.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has said that it has, for the first time, used a combination of two drugs primarily brought in for HIV treatment. These drugs have been used for treating the elderly Italian couple at a Jaipur hospital.

The Drug Controller General of India has approved the “restricted use” of the combination of medications Lopinavir and Ritonavir — second-line HIV drugs — for treating those affected by novel coronavirus.

Here are the latest updates:

UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Britain's Conservative MP Nadine Dorries. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a statement on Tuesday. “I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus... and have been self-isolating at home,” said the Conservative MP.

Health officials are now trying to trace where she contracted the virus and who she has been in contact with, she added.

Turkey announces first coronavirus case

Turkey announced Wednesday its first coronavirus case, a man who had recently travelled to Europe and is in good health.

“The test of a patient suspected of carrying the coronavirus returned positive,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a television broadcast.

He added that the man was likely to have contracted COVID-19 while travelling in Europe, but declined to say which country or where in Turkey the patient had been hospitalised.

168 die in Italy, highest single-day toll

Italy recorded 168 deaths on Tuesday from COVID-19, its highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000.

Overall in Italy, 631 people have died from the disease and 10,149 have been infected in just over two weeks.

Andhra Pradesh

Door-to-door survey to begin today

The State government will conduct a two-day door-to-door survey starting Wednesday to identify the persons who had recently been to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) affected countries.

The ground level survey is to reach out to the persons who have not undergone 28-day mandatory observation and isolation and check any possibility of the spread of the virus.

Mumbai

Airport gets more doctors, thermometers to screen all arriving passengers

With all international passengers arriving into the country being screened for COVID-19 and the resultant queues over the long weekend, Mumbai airport has added 90 doctors and infrared thermometers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), meanwhile, has pulled up airlines for not ensuring enough self-declaration forms are available on board, leading to crowds at the terminals.

Kozhikode

147 under observation

As many as 147 people are under observation for suspected COVID-19 infection in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 61 of them were newly added. Seven persons are under observation in the isolation ward attached to the Government Medical College Hospital and eight at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. Ten body fluid samples of suspected patients had been sent for lab tests. Mental health counselling was given to two persons.

Bengaluru

All four patients in city are stable

The condition of all the four persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru is stable. They are currently admitted in the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) and responding well to treatment.

A day after Karnataka reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case, three more persons tested positive in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Visas suspended

The Central government has in a release issued late on Tuesday night noted that all regular Visas (including e-Visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, 2020 and where these foreigners have not yet entered India stand suspended.

“Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc of their visa or grant of any consular service, if they choose to do so. A notification to this effect is being issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI),” it added.

