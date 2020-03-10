Coronavirus, live updates | number of confirmed cases in India climbs to 47

10 March 2020 08:17 IST

With eight more persons testing positive for COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases in India climbed to 47 on March 9. The Karnataka government announced its first case in the evening and two cases in Maharashtra as per the State Health officials.

Explained: How is India containing COVID-19?

Here are the latest updates:

South Korea reports 35 new cases, total at 7,513

South Korea reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing total infections in Asia's biggest coronavirus outbreak outside mainland China to 7,513.

The death toll rose by three to 54, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The numbers are expected to be updated later on Tuesday.

Israel orders 14-day self-quarantine for anyone entering country

Israel will impose a two-week quarantine on all travellers entering the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, toughening already significant travel restrictions.

“After a day of difficult discussions, we have taken a decision: all those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation for 14 days,” Mr. Netanyahu said in a video broadcast on his Twitter account.

A war room approach is needed, says virologist Jacob John

The country needs a war room where a designated group of persons think only about COVID-19, design strategies for the next week and the next month, renowned virologist Jacob John said.

Dr. John, retired professor of virology from Christian Medical College, Vellore, is of the view that the situation, both in India and worldwide, is “grim”, and that the country was merely reacting to what was happening.

Airfares nosedive as COVID-19 fears scare off passengers

With hundreds of passengers cancelling their travel plans owing to COVID-19, the airfares for domestic travel have nosedived across metro cities in the country.

Now, a flight to Bengaluru will cost a passenger only ₹1,000. Similarly, the fare to Delhi is now around ₹3,000-₹3,500 and to Hyderabad around ₹1,200-₹1,500.

Prepare quarantine facilities, CAPFs told

The Government of India has directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to prepare quarantine facilities with a bed capacity to admit over 5,400 people to deal with cases of coronavirus across the country, officials said on Monday.

CSIR lab working on discovering drug to combat COVID-19

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Shekhar C. Mande said in Mysuru on Monday that the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), one of the CSIR labs, has started work on synthesising chemical formulations for the manufacture of drug for COVID-19.

Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu, Maharashtra report first COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) made its way to Maharashtra with two Pune residents with travel history to Dubai testing positive on Monday. Maharshtra State health officials said that the husband and wife had returned to India on March 1 but reported to the hospital on Monday after developing mild symptoms.

