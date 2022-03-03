Coronavirus live | Australia fully open to travel as last state reopens border

Western Australia lifted restrictions on Thursday four months after Sydney began its staged reopening of quarantine-free travel and more than a week after all vaccinated tourists became eligible for visas.

Here are the latest updates:

JAPAN

Japan set to extend coronavirus limits, ease border rules

Japan is set to loosen border controls to allow more people to enter the country, especially students, while extending infection control measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in several areas, including Tokyo.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will raise the number of people who can enter Japan to 7,000 a day from 5,000 at present, while students will be exempted from the daily intake and considered in a separate category, media reports said.

The move will extend an easing of the country’s strict border measures earlier this week that opened the doors to more students and foreign workers amid criticism from business leaders and educators.

Mr. Kishida is set to announce the new measures, along with an extended coronavirus quasi-emergency, at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. IST. - Reuters

AUSTRALIA

Australia fully open to travel as last state reopens border

Australia was fully open to vaccinated travellers after Western Australia on Thursday became the last state to lift border restrictions.

Western Australia, which covers one third of the nation’s land area, closed its borders to most international and interstate travellers in 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But the state lifted restrictions on Thursday four months after Sydney began its staged reopening of quarantine-free travel and more than a week after all vaccinated tourists became eligible for visas. - AP

NATIONAL

Next wave can’t be predicted: experts

Independent experts have criticised a recent modelling study from a group of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur that predicts a fourth COVID wave in India around June.

The study, uploaded on the preprint server Medrxiv, which hosts scientific work that is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, forecasts the wave to begin precisely on June 22, reaching its peak on August 23, and ending on October 24.

NATIONAL

Lancet study on orphanhood in India due to COVID-19 ‘sophisticated trickery’, says Government

Estimates in a Lancet article say that 19 lakh children experienced orphanhood due to COVID-19 in India during the first 20 months of the pandemic are "sophisticated trickery intended to create panic among citizens", the government said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development finds the Lancet article dated February 24, 2022 giving estimates of children affected by COVID-19 associated orphanhood very surprising. These findings have no correlation with ground reality in India as reflected from field findings," it said in a press statement.