Coronavirus live | Australian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison. File. | Photo Credit: AP

March 02, 2022 08:26 IST

Mr. Morrison said he would continue to discharge his duties as Prime Minister while in isolation and co-ordinate his government’s response to the war in Ukraine.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

What next can we expect of the pandemic? | In Focus podcast

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

SPORTS

COVID caution abounds as delayed Women’s Cricket World Cup begins

The Women’s Cricket World Cup begins in New Zealand on Friday, with organisers keen to capitalise on growing interest in the women’s game after overcoming a string of pandemic-related hurdles.

The eight-nation tournament was originally scheduled for early 2021 but had to be postponed until March this year after coronavirus-related travel restrictions made it impossible to get the teams into New Zealand.

Even now, overseas players have been required to undergo 10 days of isolation and must abide by strict “bubble” health protocols.

Crowds are also restricted as the host nation attempts to contain an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, meaning spectators must congregate in “pods” of 100 dotted around venues. - AFP

AUSTRALIA

Australian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever.

“I am continuing to follow health guidelines and am isolating at home in Sydney,” Mr. Morrison said in a statement issued late Tuesday night.

Mr. Morrison said he would continue to discharge his duties as Prime Minister while in isolation and co-ordinate his government’s response to the war in Ukraine and emergency support for the unprecedented floods in the country’s east.

After developing a fever on Tuesday evening, Mr. Morrison said he took a test that showed he had contracted the virus. He said he had been taking COVID-19 tests since Sunday, including on Tuesday morning, which gave negative results.

Mr. Morrison did not attend an event at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday evening that lit up the building’s sails in yellow and blue showing Australia’s support for Ukraine. - Reuters