Coronavirus updates | Tribal vaccine coverage better than national average, says Centre

A woman gets inoculated with a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai.

28 June 2021 09:32 IST

About 28.1% of adults in India, 59.3% of those aged above 45, and 66.6% of people aged above 60, were administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. June 28, 2021.

India administered 1.64 million new doses of COVID-19 vaccines until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2021. Rajasthan recorded the highest number of vaccinations (0.24 million) followed by Gujarat (0.22 million) and Chhattisgarh (0.17 million).

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

National

‘Tribal vaccine coverage better than national average’

Vaccination coverage in tribal areas is “better” than the national average, the government claimed in the Supreme Court.

In fact, more walk-in vaccinations are happening in tribal districts as compared to the national average. The gender ratio for people vaccinated was better in the tribal districts, the Health Ministry said.

Telangana

‘Important for COVID patients to eat small meals at short intervals’

What are the ideal foods to consume during monsoon, a season which brings many diseases in its wake, especially when we are in the midst of a pandemic? National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Director R. Hemalatha shares her suggestion to keep the body, mind and soul in the right space in this exclusive interview. For excerpts from the interview click below.

Fresh cases surpass recoveries in Maharashtra

In a worrying trend, Maharashtra’s cases outweighed its recoveries for the second consecutive day, with the State reporting a mere 8,562 recoveries as against a surge of 9,974 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The State’s active case tally has risen again to 1,22,252 with the three districts in the Maharashtra’s ‘sugar heartland’ — Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli — along with rural Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad recording spikes.

Tamil Nadu

Easing of curbs may increase virus transmissibility: expert

Any relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown may increase the transmissibility of the virus, especially with the emergence of the highly infective mutants and the lack of vaccine uptake, says V. Ramasubramanian, a member of the medical expert committee.

Commenting on the impact of the variants, the senior consultant, infectious diseases department, Apollo Hospitals, told The Hindu on Sunday that though the vaccine efficacy might be compromised against the mutants, it was believed, based on real life evidence, that two doses of Covishield would give a protection of 60% against the Delta variants.

Karnataka

BBMP targeting 70% vaccination coverage by July-end

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set an ambitious target of vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of July. In a few days, 50% of the adult population in the city will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of low-key Kempe Gowda Jayanti celebrations at the BBMP head office here on Sunday, civic chief Gaurav Gupta said in preparing for the third wave, the BBMP was focusing primarily on improving vaccination coverage.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)