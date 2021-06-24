Coronavirus updates | Delta variant reported in 85 countries, says WHO

24 June 2021 08:59 IST

India administered over 63.2 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines until 9.30 p.m. on June 23.

After registering a drop on June 22, the number of doses administered improved again on the third day since the government’s revised vaccine policy came into action.

While the pace of the vaccination drive has picked up significantly this week, India needs to administer 82 lakh doses daily on an average to fully inoculate its adult population by December 31, 2021.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

WHO

Delta variant reported in 85 countries globally: WHO

The Delta variant, the significantly more transmissible strain of COVID-19, is expected to become a “dominant lineage” if current trends continue, the WHO has warned after it was reported in 85 countries and continues to be detected in more places around the world.

The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update released on June 22 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that globally, the variant Alpha has been reported in 170 countries, territories or areas, Beta in 119 countries, Gamma in 71 countries and Delta in 85 countries.

“Delta, now reported in 85 countries globally, continues to be reported in new countries across all WHO Regions, 11 of which were newly reported in the past two weeks,” the update said.

WHO said the four current 'Variants of Concern' being monitored closely – Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta - are widespread and have been detected in all WHO regions. “The Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than Alpha variant, and is expected to become a dominant lineage if current trends continue.” The update said that India reported the highest numbers of new COVID19 cases, 441,976 over the past week (June 14-20, 2021), a 30 per cent decrease as compared to the previous week. The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (16,329 new deaths; 1.2 new deaths per 100,000; a 31 per cent decrease). — PTI

Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 vaccines prevent deaths, finds study

Women waiting for their turn at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A single dose of COVID-19 vaccine was 82% effective in preventing deaths while two doses were 95% effective, an analysis of data on Tamil Nadu police personnel has indicated.

Data on vaccination of police personnel and COVID-19 deaths during the second wave was used to estimate the incidence of deaths among vaccinated and unvaccinated police personnel in the study ‘COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in preventing deaths among high-risk groups in T.N’. It was taken up by the police department, the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia

Hong Kong will ban passenger flights from Indonesia from Friday, deeming the country's arrivals "extremely high risk" for the coronavirus. The Hong Kong government said late on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, it was suspending flights after the number of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia crossed thresholds set by the global financial hub.

Hong Kong has already banned arrivals from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines, using a flight suspension rule triggered when there are five or more passengers who test positive for one of the variant COVID-19 cases on arrival, or 10 or more passengers found to have any strain of the disease while in quarantine.

Telangana

Notices to State government on reopening of schools, colleges

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the State government over its decision to commence physical classes for school and college students from July 1, after hearing an interim application filed in one of the PIL pleas relating to COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy instructed the government to file its response to the notices within a week.

West Bengal

Fake vaccine centre in Kolkata busted

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday busted a fake COVID-19 vaccination centre and arrested a person who had posed as an IAS officer associated with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and was operating the facility.

Several people were vaccinated at the facility in the city’s Kasba area, including Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty. The MP said she informed the police when she failed to receive SMS or the vaccination certificate.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)