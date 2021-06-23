Coronavirus updates | Vaccination key to boost economy, says V.K. Paul

23 June 2021 09:14 IST

Until 9 p.m. on June 22, over 5.28 million new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India which is only the second instance when the number of doses in a single day crossed the 5 million-mark.

About 25.5% of adults in India, 45.1% of those aged above 45 and 48.1% of people aged above 60, were administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on June 22. While 17.5% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.8% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

Here are the latest updates:

Vaccination

Quick vaccination vital: V.K. Paul

Quick vaccination is key to opening the economy and going back to normal, said Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. V. K. Paul, speaking to DD News, according to a release issued by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The Ministry said India now aimed to vaccinate at least one crore people a day.

United States

Delta variant ‘greatest threat’ to U.S.’ COVID-19 efforts, says Dr. Fauci

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the “greatest threat” to America’s attempt to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned.

Speaking at a White House briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dr. Fauci said the variant, which was first identified in India, now makes up more than 20% of all new cases in the U.S., a significant increase from nearly 10% two weeks ago.

Plea in SC

Plea for 100% procurement by Centre

An application has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Central government’s policy to allow 25% of the domestically manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to be procured by private hospitals.

Tamil Nadu

Special drive to inoculate those who missed Covaxin 2nd dose

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is organising a special vaccination drive on June 23 and 24 for those who missed their second dose of Covaxin.

A total of 62,050 Covaxin doses reserved for this initiative would be sent to all GCC vaccination centres. Those who did not get their second dose within the window of four to six weeks could visit the centres to get vaccinated.

