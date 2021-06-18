Coronavirus updates | Over 2.18 cr. vaccine doses available with States, UT, says Centre

18 June 2021 09:03 IST

About 23.1% of adults in India, 43.3% of those aged above 45, and 46.8% of people aged above 60, have been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

India continued to record the highest number of 7-day average daily deaths globally as of June 16. The two other countries with the highest daily fatality count after India were Brazil (2,025) and Colombia (595). Nearly 34.6% of the world’s new deaths were recorded in India on June 16.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Vaccines

Over 2.18 cr. vaccine doses available with States, Union Territories: Centre

More than 2.18 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with States and Union Territories, and over 56,70,350 more are in the pipeline and will be received by them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

More than 27.28 crore (27,28,31,900) doses have been provided to the States and Union Territories so far by the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct State procurement category, the Ministry said.

USA

U.S. to spend $ 3.2 billion to tackle pandemics

The United States has announced that it will spend $ 3.2 billion on developing antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and prepare for other “pandemic threats” – viruses that have the potential to cause pandemics.

Watch | Dr. Anthony Fauci on the second wave of COVID-19 in India, mucormycosis and more

“Vaccines will continue to remain the ‘centrepiece of our arsenal’ against COVID-19,” Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to the U.S. President, said on Thursday, when he described the programme, called the Antiviral Program for Pandemics.

CBSE

CBSE to record Class 10, 12 marks throughout the year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering a system of continuous assessment for 2021-22, whereby all student scores — from unit tests, mid-terms, project work and pre-Board exams — would be regularly recorded with the Board throughout the year, so that it will be possible to compute and declare final results even if COVID-19 prevents a final Board examination again, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj told The Hindu on Thursday.

National

Frequency of infection in children similar to that among adults

Going by sero-surveillance reports, COVID-19 infection in children above 10 years occurs in similar frequency to that of adults, notes the ‘Guidelines on Operationalization of COVID Care Services for Children and Adolescents’, released by the Health Ministry earlier this week.

While children have less severe disease compared to adults, intermittent surges in the number of cases are anticipated and so it is desirable to augment the existing facilities to provide care to children with acute COVID, it says.

Kerala

State opening up cautiously

The State on Thursday took its first baby steps towards normalcy after a draining second COVID-19 lockdown season that lasted 41 days.

The spectre of a third wave, driven by new and virulent strains of the mutating coronavirus, loomed large even as the State slowly opened up except for critical containment zones. A large swathe of the State fell in low spread (average test positivity rate [TPR] less than 8%) and moderate spread (TPR between 8% and 20%) zones.

