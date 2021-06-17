Coronavirus updates | Speed, scale of vaccination to shape recovery, says RBI

17 June 2021 08:55 IST

About 22.8% of adults in India, 43% of those aged above 45, and 46.6% of people aged above 60, have been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Wednesday

The average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate in the first 10 days of June was relatively higher than the levels recorded initially in May after India opened up inoculation for all adults.

From June 1 to 10, 3 mn average daily doses were administered. At the current rate, by July 31, around 403 mn doses can be administered, about 100 mn lower than the target.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Germany

Interim trial data shows low effectiveness for CureVac shot

German vaccine maker CureVac has said that interim data from late-stage testing of its coronavirus shot show a comparatively low effectiveness in protecting people against COVID-19.

The results on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, appear to be a significant setback for CureVac's efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and the company's stock value tumbled in after-hours trading.

While not all the data from its trial involving 40,000 participants in Latin America and Europe have been assessed yet, the company said interim results show the vaccine has an efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity.

This did not meet what the company said were its “pre-specified statistical success criteria,” though it didn't state what those were.

The World Health Organisation has said vaccines with an efficacy above 50% are worth using, though many of those already approved have a far higher rate. — AP

New Zealand

New Zealand lays out vaccine plan after grumbling over delay

New Zealand will take up to the end of the year to inoculate all those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday, June 17, 2021, as she announced details of a vaccine campaign.

The Pacific island nation shut its borders and used tough lockdown measures to become one of the few countries to have virtually eliminated COVID-19, but the government is facing criticism for a slow rollout of vaccines.

About 560,000 people in the country of 5 million have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine while about 325,000 have been given a second dose.

"Based on the delivery and supply of vacancies we are working towards taking to the end of the year for vaccinating all those who are eligible," Ms. Ardern told a news conference, adding that the drive was going faster than expected.

Announcing details of the plan, she said vaccines would be allocated according to age with people over 60 offered one from July 28 and those over 55 from Aug. 11.

Those over the age of 45 would get vaccine invitations from mid to late August while those over 35 from mid to late September, and everyone else would be eligible from October, she said. — Reuters

Economy

Speed, scale of vaccination to shape recovery: RBI Bulletin

The speed and scale of vaccination against COVID-19 will shape the path of recovery of the economy, which has the resilience and the fundamentals to bounce back from the pandemic and unshackle itself from pre-existing cyclical and structural hindrances, according to an RBI bulletin article.

As per the current assessment, the second wave of the pandemic has mainly hit domestic demand, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M.D. Patra and other central bank officials wrote in the article on ‘State of the Economy’.

Vaccination

Daily average of jabs continues to improve

About 28 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on June 16, which is 11.26 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 24,362 doses more than what was recorded during the corresponding period a week ago.

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 31.14 lakh on June 15, which is more than the 26.96 lakh recorded a week before (June 8).

Delhi

Fresh stock of vaccine arrives for 18+ group in the nick of time

The Capital has received fresh supply of vaccines — 62,160 doses of Covaxin and 1,73,340 doses of Covishield — for 18-44 age group on Tuesday, AAP leader Atishi said while presenting a daily vaccination bulletin on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, she had said that all government-run vaccination centres for the age group will be shut from Wednesday due to shortage of vaccines. Fortunately, the government received the fresh stock later in the day, as per officials.

Tamil Nadu

Chennai zoo loses another lion to virus

A 12-year-old male lion, named Pathbanathan, housed in the Lion Safari area of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Pathbanathan is the second big cat to have died at Vandalur zoo this month. On June 3, Neela, a 9-year-old lioness, died of the disease.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)