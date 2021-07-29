Coronavirus live updates | Possible to avert third wave, even end pandemic, says top scientist

Madhya Pradesh has the highest seroprevalance, or the presence of antibodies to the novel coronavirus, and Kerala the lowest among 21 States studied, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) fourth national serology survey. Though headline results of the survey were published last week, the State-wise approximate prevalence was issued on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

National

‘Possible to avert third wave, even end pandemic’

We can not only avert a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also put an end to it by the end of the year if we adhere to face masks, ensure there is no clustering of people in closed spaces, increase the pace of vaccination besides taking up large scale testing, tracing and isolation of positive cases, said former director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and now adviser Rakesh Mishra on Wednesday.

“No variant can spread without people’s cooperation. It cannot break through a properly worn mask covering the nose and mouth. It is uncivil not to wear a mask in public as you may spread the virus to your own family and friends. No one predict the third wave but we can tilt this in our favour if we can do these things,” he asserted.

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh has the highest seroprevalance, or the presence of antibodies to the novel coronavirus, and Kerala the lowest among 21 States studied, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) fourth national serology survey. Though headline results of the survey were published last week, the State-wise approximate prevalence was issued on Wednesday.

Kerala, which is recording the sharpest rise in cases in the country fuelled by the Delta variant, had a seroprevalence of only 44% implying 56% lacked antibodies — and consequently — remained vulnerable to the infection. The antibody levels reported State-wise as part of the ICMR survey didn’t distinguish between those in response to a natural infection or through vaccination.

Haryana

60% expecting mothers vaccinated in Mohanpur

The Health Department of Rewari district in Haryana, held a special vaccination drive for pregnant and lactating women at Mohanpur village in which around 60% were vaccinated.

Paediatrician Balraj Yadav from Mohanpur village said the pregnant and lactating women were reluctant to get vaccinated despite the approval from the authorities that vaccination was safe for them. Therefore, he decided to take an initiative to hold a special camp for them in his village.

Karnataka

Only a few private hospitals in Karnataka interested to buy vaccines

Only a few private hospitals are continuing to express interest in administering COVID-19 vaccines even as the Centre has pulled up the private sector for not utilising the 25% quota of vaccines. According to the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), only around 120 hospitals in State are still procuring vaccines. PHANA has around 6,000 members.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)