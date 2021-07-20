Coronavirus live updates | Over $157 billion deployed in last 15 months to fight pandemic, says World Bank

20 July 2021 09:14 IST

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

International

Over $157 bn deployed in last 15 months to fight Covid pandemic: World Bank

In its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over USD 157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months.

This represents an increase of more than 60 per cent over the 15-month period prior to the pandemic, the bank said on Monday, July 19, 2021. "Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.

"We will continue to provide critical assistance to developing countries through this ongoing pandemic to help achieve a more broad-based economic recovery," he said.

The Bank Group has proven to be a rapid, innovative, and effective platform to support developing countries as they respond to the pandemic and strengthen resilience for future shocks, Malpass said. "But we must still do more," he said, adding that he remains deeply concerned about the limited availability of vaccines, which are critical to saving lives and livelihoods, for developing countries.

According to a press release, support to countries from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development totalled USD 45.6 billion, including drawing down IBRD's USD 10 billion crisis buffer in addition to the board-approved sustainable annual lending limits. — PTI

Maharashtra

Uddhav prays for an end to pandemic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, performed the 'maha puja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', and prayed to God for an end to the COVID-19 crisis and good health of everyone in the state.

As per the long-standing tradition, the Chief Minister performed the puja with his wife Rashmi Thackeray at 2.30 am. — PTI

Orphaned children

Onus on States to rehabilitate children orphaned by COVID: Centre

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it has asked the States to ensure immediate action for rehabilitation of children orphaned due to COVlD-19, in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and leveraging the facilities under child protection services. The Ministry of Woman and Child Development, in an affidavit, said children in distress situations, such those affected by the pandemic, are mandated care and protection under the JJ Act, 2015.

“The Act provides a safety net of statutory service delivery structures, along with provisions of Institutional and Non-Institutional care and protection of children in need of care and protection of Children in conflict with law,” the Ministry said.It added that, “implementation of the Act is the primary responsibility of the States and Union Territories”.

National

Much of India’s population expected to be vaccinated by 2022-23, says ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has downgraded its India growth forecast for this year to 10% on Tuesday, from 11% projected in April, citing the second wave restrictions across States and expects most of India’s population to be vaccinated by 2022-23.

The Indian government has assured COVID-19 vaccines will be provided for all by December 2021, but ADB’s comments suggest global observers are not convinced of the target being achieved.

United Kingdom

U.K. lifts curbs as scientists warn of pandemic surge

The British government on Monday lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing rules in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.

From midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), nighclubs reopened and other indoor venues were allowed to run at full capacity, while legal mandates covering the wearing of masks and working from home were scrapped. Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who is self-isolating after his health minister was infected — urged the public to remain prudent and for any laggards to join the two-thirds of U.K. adults who are now fully vaccinated.

Vaaccine

IISc-incubated Mynvax to get funding to bring “warm” Covid vaccine to market

Mynvax, a vaccine technology startup, incubated by the Society for Innovation and Development (SID) at the Indian Institute of Science, has signed an agreement to raise $4.2 million (₹31 crore) in its Series A round of financing led by Accel to bring thermotolerant Covid vaccine to the market.

The company was developing novel recombinant vaccines for COVID-19 and human influenza and would use the proceeds to further clinical development for the same, it said on Monday, July 19, 2021.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)